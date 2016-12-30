School Board – FRIDLEY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 14

MINUTES SCHOOL BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

NOVEMBER 15, 2016

This is a summary of minutes of the Fridley School Board Business Meeting that took place on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, in the Fridley City Council Chambers. The full text is available for public inspection on our website www.fridley.k12.mn.us and in the office of the Superintendent, Fridley School District, 6000 West Moore Lake Drive, Fridley, Minnesota.

The following actions were taken:

1. The Meeting was Called to Order

Chris Riddle called the Business Meeting of the Fridley School Board to order at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 in the Fridley City Council Chambers. Present: Mary Kay Delvo, Marcia Lindblad, Donna Prewedo, Chris Riddle, and Kim Sampson. Absent: None

2. The Agenda was Approved

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Lindblad, to approve the agenda for November 15, 2016.

Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

3. RESOLUTION: Accepting Gifts

WHEREAS, School Board Policy 706 establishes guidelines for the acceptance of gifts to the District; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statute 465.03 states the School Board may accept a gift, grant, or devise of real or personal property only by the adoption of a resolution approved by two-thirds of its members;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Fridley Public Schools accepts with appreciation the following gifts received by the School District:

The following persons donated to Fridley High School:

The following persons donated to Fridley High School Athletic Program:

The following persons donated to Fridley Cross Country Program:

The following persons donated to Fridley Robotics Program:

The following persons donated to Fridley ALC Program:

The following persons donated to Fridley Middle School:

The following persons donated to Fridley Middle School Band Program:

The following persons donated to Hayes Elementary School:

Motion by Delvo, seconded by Prewedo, to accept the gifts and thank the donors for their contributions. Upon roll being called, Delvo, Lindblad, Prewedo, Riddle and Sampson, voted in favor, none against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

4. Motion: Approval of the 2015-17 Paraprofessional Contract

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Lindblad, to approve the 2015-17 Paraprofessional

Contract. Motion carried 5-0.

5. Motion: Approval to Accept RLS Project Bid

Motion by Lindblad, seconded by Prewedo to accept the RLS Project Bid. Motion carried 5-0.

6. Consent Agenda Routine Action Items

Motion by Sampson, seconded by Lindblad to approve the consent agenda of routine action items including minutes of the regular School Board meeting and work session held on

October 18, 2016, monthly financial reports; MOU: Maintenance Technician placement; new contracts, amendments, leaves of absence, terminations, resignations and retirements; Annual 2016-17 Worlds Best Workforce Report, Assistive Technology Grant for $1,944; Support or Students Grant for 5 Social Workers; and Fridley High School Chinese Students visit to China on June 13-28, 2017. Motion carried 5-0.

7. The Meeting was Adjourned

Motion by Lindblad, seconded by Delvo, to adjourn at 8:16 p.m. Upon vote being taken, all voted in favor, none voted against, none abstained. Motion carried 5-0.

Chris Riddle, Chair

Kim Sampson, Clerk

