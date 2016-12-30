Public Notices – Public Notice of Aeration Warning

(Official Publication)

City of Columbia Heights

WARNING

An aeration system creating OPEN WATER and THIN ICE will begin operation on Silver Lake in Anoka County T30R24 and Ramsey County T30R23 on or after January 3, 2017. Weather conditions may cause the areas of thin ice and open water to fluctuate greatly.

Stay clear of the marked area!

If there are questions concerning this aeration system, please call the City of Columbia Heights, Minnesota at (763) 706-3700.

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

December 30, 2016

