Probates – AMENDED ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ANOKA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 02-PR-16-694

In Re: Estate of Bruce C. Hanzlik

Deceased

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS;

It is ordered and notice is hereby given that on Tuesday the 21st day of February, 2017 at 9:00 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Anoka County Court House, Anoka, Minnesota for the formal probate of an instrument dated April 13, 2009, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the decedent, and for the appointment of Glen Hobenstein whose address is 15700-16th Place N., Plymouth, MN 55447 as personal representative of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with this Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for allowance thereof and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.

Notice is further given that all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the District Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: December 20, 2016

/s/ Barry A. Sullivan

Judge of District Court

Probate Court Division

/s/ Lori Meyer

District Court Administrator

Vernon S. Hoium

Attorney at Law

Suite 206 South

4111 Central Avenue NE

Columbia Heights, MN 55421

Ph: 763-788-1605

Fax: 763-788-1690

[email protected]

Published in the

Columbia Heights Sun Focus

December 30, 2016 January 6, 2017

636756