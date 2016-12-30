Probates – AMENDED ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ANOKA
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 02-PR-16-694
In Re: Estate of Bruce C. Hanzlik
Deceased
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS;
It is ordered and notice is hereby given that on Tuesday the 21st day of February, 2017 at 9:00 oclock a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at the Anoka County Court House, Anoka, Minnesota for the formal probate of an instrument dated April 13, 2009, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of the decedent, and for the appointment of Glen Hobenstein whose address is 15700-16th Place N., Plymouth, MN 55447 as personal representative of the above named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with this Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for allowance thereof and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate.
Notice is further given that all creditors having claims against the estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the District Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: December 20, 2016
/s/ Barry A. Sullivan
Judge of District Court
Probate Court Division
/s/ Lori Meyer
District Court Administrator
Vernon S. Hoium
Attorney at Law
Suite 206 South
4111 Central Avenue NE
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
Ph: 763-788-1605
Fax: 763-788-1690
Published in the
Columbia Heights Sun Focus
December 30, 2016 January 6, 2017
636756