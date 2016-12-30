Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE SUMMARY
ORDINANCE 929
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 405 OF THE CITY CODE TO DECREASE APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO SEVEN ON THE PARKS, RECREATION, AND FORESTRY COMMISSION
On December 12, 2016, the City Council adopted Ordinance 929 that amends Chapter 405.02, subd. 1, of the Mounds View City Code to increase appointment of members from nine to seven members on the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission. A printed copy of the ordinance is available to view during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available on line at the Citys web site located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.
James Ericson
City Administrator
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
December 30, 2016
