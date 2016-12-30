Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE SUMMARY

ORDINANCE NO. 930

AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE LOCATIONS OF RESIDENCY OF CERTAIN REGISTERED OFFENDERS WITHIN THE CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

On December 12, 2016, the City Council adopted Ordinance 930 by amending Title 600 of the Mounds View City Code to regulate the locations of residency of certain registered offenders within the City.

A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available on line at the Citys web site located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.

James Ericson

City Administrator

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

December 30, 2016

