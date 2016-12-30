Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE SUMMARY
ORDINANCE NO. 930
AN ORDINANCE REGULATING THE LOCATIONS OF RESIDENCY OF CERTAIN REGISTERED OFFENDERS WITHIN THE CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW
On December 12, 2016, the City Council adopted Ordinance 930 by amending Title 600 of the Mounds View City Code to regulate the locations of residency of certain registered offenders within the City.
A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available on line at the Citys web site located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.
James Ericson
City Administrator
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
December 30, 2016
636157