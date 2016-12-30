Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE SUMMARY
ORDINANCE 928
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING APPENDIX E OF THE MOUNDS VIEW MUNICIPAL CODE, MINIMUM PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT FEES
On December 12, 2016, the City Council adopted Ordinance 928 which amended Appendix E of the Mounds View Municipal Code regarding the Minimum Planning and Development Fees. A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available on line at the Citys web site located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.
James Ericson
City Administrator
Published in the
Mounds View/New Brtn Sun Focus
December 30, 2016
636150