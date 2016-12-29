Police reports from Fridley Dec. 8-14

• Fridley •

Theft, burglary

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 8 on the 7300 block of Commerce Lane NE.

• Fraud was reported Dec. 8 on the 1000 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 9 on the 700 block of 63rd Avenue NE.

• Fraud was reported Dec. 9 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 10 on the 6100 block of Highway 65 NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 11 on the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 11 on the 6500 block of East River Road NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Dec. 11 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 12 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Mail was reported stolen Dec. 12 on the 100 block of River Edge Way NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 12 on the 6600 block of Lucia Lane NE.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 13 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 13 on the 500 block of Fairmont Street NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Dec. 13 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 14 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 14 on the 5400 block of East Brenner Pass NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 9 on 49th Avenue NE and University Avenue NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 10 on 81st Avenue NE and Main Street NE.

• A driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 12 on 73rd Avenue NE and University Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• A vehicle window was reported damaged Dec. 8 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Dec. 8 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A vehicle was reported damaged Dec. 10 on I-694 and Central Avenue NE.

• A hit and run was reported Dec. 12 on the 6100 block of 6th Street NE.

• A hit and run was reported Dec. 14 on the 1300 block of Meadowmoor Drive NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers