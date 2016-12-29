Fridley School Board welcomes new member

The Fridley School Board has a new member. Carol Thornton, mother of Dalia, a third-grade student at Stevenson Elementary School, will officially join the board this month after successfully applying for a seat vacated due to the September 2016 resignation of former Boardmember Joe Sturdevant. New Fridley School Board member Carol Thornton (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)

“I want to make sure that all children, regardless of what they look like or backgrounds, have the equal access to education,” said Thornton.



A flexible, energetic and fast learner, Thornton added that she continuously involves herself in various community- and county-wide efforts that support that goal.

“I hope to learn a lot about the school board so I can be an active participant. As a parent of a child who is currently in the Fridley School District, I am familiar with the education model of Fridley schools and am in a position to contribute to the work of the school board,” she said.



Thornton believes learning is a lifelong process, and it’s important children learn that at an early age. “I want to help my daughter and children learn, and instill and support a basic learning philosophy so children are more engaged at home, school and within the community,” she said.



Thornton has participated and volunteered in activities and events at her daughter’s school for the past three years. She has chaperoned field trips, supported the Box Top Store, annual school carnival and Book Swap program. She has also volunteered in the classroom and helped students with reading, math and other academic assignments as needed or as requested.

“I have been fortunate that my work schedule is very flexible and has given me the opportunity to volunteer for various activities. I think parent involvement in school is critical for the school, as well as the child,” she said.



Thornton is a mental health case manager at P.O.R Emotional Wellness. Her primary focus is working with children and families and connecting them with community and other resources to help support their mental, emotional wellness, and behavioral and social skill goals.



Thornton has also worked with children for the past 16 years in Minneapolis Public Schools. There, she planned, developed, implemented and monitored academic, behavioral and emotional goals and objectives of students. Thornton also provides conflict resolution, crisis intervention and mediation techniques when necessary to de-escalate student behavior.

Thornton received her Bachelor of Science degree from Delta State University in Cleveland, M.S., and a bachelor and master’s degrees in occupational therapy from St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul. Thornton and her family have lived in Fridley for the past 14 years.