Police reports from Mounds View from Dec. 8-15

• Mounds View •

Theft, burglary

• Felony level theft was reported on Dec. 8 on the 2700 block of Laport Drive.

• Counterfeit currency was reported on Dec. 9 on the 2200 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• Theft of holiday lawn decorations was reported on Dec. 10 on the 2100 block of County Rd. H2.

• Counterfeit currency was reported on Dec. 11 on the 2200 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• Theft was reported on Dec. 12 on the 5700 block of Quincy St.

• Theft of tires was reported on Dec. 13 on the 2400 block of County Rd. I.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for DWI on Dec. 11 on the intersection of Quincy St. and County Rd. I.

Criminal property damage

• Criminal property damage was reported after suspect threw a flashlight and broke the window of a bus on Dec. 8 on the intersection of Long Lake Rd. and County Rd. J.

