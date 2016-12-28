New Brighton woman charged in drive-by shooting

Police say she was motivated by revenge

A New Brighton woman has been charged after police say she organized a drive-by shooting in an attempt to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Buchanan Street Northeast in Minneapolis after at 11:24 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found Jamahl Martin and Jasmine Moreland, who is pregnant, seriously injured. Officers also found more than 25 cartridge casings near the scene. Chelsey Majors (Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the report, the shooting was allegedly organized by 26-year-old Chelsey Lanae Majors of New Brighton and executed by four gang members acquainted by Majors.

The four men accused of carrying out the shooting agreed to the crime if Majors would confirm the identification of her ex-boyfriend.

Police say the shooting was a retaliation following a violent break-up between Majors and Martin.

According to the police report, Majors followed her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle to a gas station and then notified the four men of the men of his whereabouts. Two of the men then fired 25 rounds into the victims in the vehicle.

Police have also obtained a surveillance video confirming information provided by a witnesses.

Majors has been charged with dangerous weapons – drive-by shooting. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

Officers say they have arrested one man on a weapons charge and more arrests are expected to follow.

