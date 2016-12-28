Fridley International Baccalaureate students present extended essays toward diplomas

Nine Fridley High School students submitted their International Baccalaureate Extended Essays at the seventh annual Silver Platter Celebration Dec. 20. The Extended Essay is an in-depth study of a focused topic, chosen within a subject group, intended to promote high-level research and writing skills, intellectual discovery and creativity. This 4,000-word essay encourages students to develop the independent research skills that are expected at colleges and universities. 2016 IB Diploma recipients from Fridley High School include: (Front row, from left) Katherine Barrett, Amanda Marquardt, Katherine Stevenson, Sara Johnson and Erin Larson. (Back row, from left) Margaret Bergman, Amy Walus, Joseph Herder and Annika Paulson. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)



The celebration is an opportunity for students enrolled in the full IB Diploma Programme to be recognized by their parents, teachers and peers for the high degree of academic rigor they have embarked on. Candidates for the 2017 IB Diploma and their essay subjects are:

• Sumaya Alfath: To what extent has bilingual education been integrated into the Mayan school system in Guatemala?

• Jennie Harris: How have articles on Fox News used persuasive techniques to portray the Black Lives Matter movement?

• Emma Helmer: To what extent is the 19th Amendment the main cause of the development of the early feminist movement?

• Sasha Herder: How has Disney reflected the evolution of women’s role in society through their portrayal of princesses?

• Alexis Klanderud: An Analysis of the role Elizabeth Cady Stanton played in leading the Women’s Rights movement.

• Abigail Ladwig: How do comments on YouTube differ based on gender and power?

• Maija Salo: How have gender roles in drama evolved? A comparison of “Romeo and Juliet” and “the Last Five Years.”

• Niles Salter: To what extent does the narrative style in “To Kill A Mockingbird” influence Scout’s worldview?

• Maureen Zeleny: To what extent did Mao Zedong achieve his stated goals when he visited Moscow in 1949-1950?

Candidates for the 2017 IB Diploma at Fridley High School, along with their supervisors, are: (Front row, from left) supervisor Elizabeth Jensen, Maija Salo, Emma Helmer, Jennie Harris, Abigail Ladwig, Sumaya Alfath and Maureen Zeleny. (Back row, from left) supervisor Jeren Anderson, Alexis Klanderud, supervisor Tim Leistikow, Sasha Herder, Niles Salter and supervisor Steve Holt. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)

In addition to the presentation of the extended essays, eight Fridley High School 2016 graduates returned to receive their International Baccalaureate Diplomas. One current Fridley High School student, Margaret Bergman, received the 2016 IB Diploma as an accelerated student. he is currently participating in the Post-Secondary Enrollment Options program and will graduate from Fridley High School in June 2017.