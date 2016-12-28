Columbia Heights council approves zoning amendment for Prodeo Academy

The council approved a zoning amendment that would allow the Northeast Business Center to house local charter school Prodeo Academy.

Prodeo Academy is a free public charter school for kindergarten through eighth grade and currently operates out of First Lutheran Church, 1555 40th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights. The Northeast Business Center is located on the southeast corner of 40th and Central. Prodeo Academy would fill parts of the first and second floor and the entire third floor, while other tenants would be able to fill the remainder of the building. The Northeast Business Center is located on the southeast corner of Central Ave. and 40th Ave. The alley that connects 40th Ave. and Gould Ave. NE would be used as a pick-up and drop-off location for buses. (Photo from Google Images)

Community Development director Joe Hogeboom said this school component is important because without it, the building would not be financially viable for other tenants because it would not be full enough to justify utilities expenses.

The school currently has 295 students and 16 teachers. Prodeo Academy wants to move into this new location to expand and accommodate more students.

Prodeo Academy Executive Director Rick Campion and property owner representative of 500 LLC Nancy Aleksuk came before the council to discuss plans and logistics.

Since the building is located on a busy intersection, some concerns were raised about the safety of students during bus drop-off and pick-up.

Current plans would make use of the alley that connects 40th Avenue and Gould Avenue NE. The building previously housed a bank, and the former drive through would have the ability to accommodate the loading and unloading of buses, Aleksuk said.

Campion said that the maximum amount of buses would be 12, or if the school decides to use vans, the maximum would be 15.

Donna Schmitt also questioned the practicality of the combination of a school with retail and office spaces. Schmitt said that in the past, the same concept has not worked out well.

The building is laid out in a way that keeps the school self-contained and away from retail and office tenants, Aleksuk said. She said that they have looked into splitting the elevators so there would be no access to different parts of the building, as well as splitting a large hallway into a corridor which would accommodate traffic into the school through a secured entrance, as well as employees to different office spaces.

The plans also include an urban playground located on an upper level of the building. This playground would be fenced off and secure and would provide a safe no-access zone for the students.

Previously zoned as central business, the adopted amendment changed the building designation to mixed use. Now that the school has been approved for the proper zoning requirements, Prodeo Academy will have to go through a site plan approval process with the planning and zoning commission and the city council. If plans are approved, Prodeo Academy would likely open its doors in fall 2017.

