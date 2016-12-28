Afield in Fridley with Springbrook Nature Center

The reason for the season

by Amy Hughes

Guest Columnist

This time of year, we hear a lot about the North Pole. In addition to being home to a certain jolly old elf, it also happens to be the part of the reason for the huge swing of temperatures and daylight time we experience in Minnesota. Lawraine K. Beery Solstice Meditation Garden (Photo Submitted)

Image the earth revolving around the sun. Now image a line extending through the center of the earth from the North Pole to the South Pole. This is axis of the earth. We make a full rotation on this axis each day. This axis does not run straight up and down in relation to the sun. It is tilted 23.5 degrees. When we are tilted toward the sun, it is summer. When we are tilted away from the sun, it is winter. For those of us living farther away from the equator, we see more extreme seasonal changes.



The Winter Solstice marks the beginning of the winter season and the longest night of the year when the sun appears lowest in the sky. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 4:44 AM, the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth reached its farthest tilt away from the sun’s energy on its year long journey.



While the northern hemisphere tilts away from the sun at the Winter Solstice, Earth is actually not its farthest distance from the Sun. We are actually at our closest to the Sun, an event called the aphelion, on Jan. 3, where we sit a mere 91.4 million miles away from our warm Sun. On July 4, we reach the perihelion, where we reach our furthest actual distance from the sun, 94.5 million miles. I guess 3.1 million miles doesn’t make that much of a difference when it comes to the sun!



For centuries, the night of the Winter Solstice has been celebrated as the rebirth of the Sun. From the Romans’ weeklong feast, to Ancient Egyptians’ return of the Sun god Ra, to the Norsemen’s Yule, and Odin’s flight over the Germanic people, the Sun’s return was and is much to celebrate! For us Minnesotans today, the passing of the Winter Solstice means we can celebrate the slow progression of longer days, where our morning and evening commutes won’t always be in the dark.



Springbrook Nature Center is a perfect place to celebrate the arrival of a new season.



In fact, the Lawraine K. Beery Solstice Meditation Garden, located off the southwest corner of our parking lot, was designed with the Solstices in mind. The garden features three large cast concrete pillars, aligned to mark the passing of seasons. At sunrise each Winter Solstice and you will find the shadow of the east-most pillar (nearest the entrance) aligned with the northern-most pillar. Visit us again at the Summer Solstice and Spring and Autumnal Equinoxes, and you will find the pillar’s shadow aligned with other features in the garden.



Space has been something to wonder and awe over for generations. With modern technology, we’ve been able to calculate and discover things beyond our wildest imagination. We hope you join us on Jan. 7 (just after the aphelion!) at 5:30 p.m. to discover the latest research from the University of Minnesota’s Institute for Astrophysics. PhD candidate, Karl Young, joins our next Discovery Dinner to show us his latest research on the origin of the universe and black holes.



Call us at Springbrook Nature Center at (763) 572-3588 to reserve your seat today. Until then, enjoy the lengthening daylight of the beautiful winter season!

Amy Hughes is an interpretive naturalist at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave. NW in Fridley. Director Mike Maher welcomes comments at [email protected] or 763-572-3589. Go to springbrooknaturecenter.org for more information.