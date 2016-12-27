Police reports from Columbia Heights from 12/7 to 12/14

• Columbia Heights •

Theft, burglary

• Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 8 on the 4200 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Stock rims and tires were reported stolen off of a vehicle on Dec. 8 on the 600 block of 39th Ave. NE.

• Package theft was reported on Dec. 8 on the 2100 block of 39th Ave. NE.

• Cell phone theft was reported on Dec. 8 on the 1400 block of 49th Ave. NE.

• Theft at the workplace was reported on Dec. 9 on the 5200 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Credit cards were reported stolen on Dec. 10 on the 4100 block of Reservoir Blvd. NE.

• Theft was reported on Dec. 13 on the 4000 block of Hayes St. NE.

• Theft from a vehicle was reported on Dec. 13 on the 4000 block of Quincy St. NE.

Driving under the influence

• A male driver was arrested for DWI on Dec. 11 on the 4600 block of Central Ave. NE.

