Focus Region Calendar of Events

Thursday, Dec. 29

Recovery International meeting, 7 p.m. in room 15 at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 6180 Hwy. 65, Fridley.

Recovery International’s Fridley group, a self-help after-care mental health support and rebuilding gathering meets weekly. The meeting has a volunteer trained leader in the Recovery Method developed by psychiatrist Abraham A. Low, M.D.

Friday, Jan. 6

Metro Blood Drive, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Identifix, 2714 Patton Rd., Roseville.

Memorial Blood Centers is partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves to share appreciation during January, National Blood Donor Month. Donors who present to donate from Jan. 1-31 will receive a voucher redeemable for two Minnesota Timberwolves tickets. There are many other blood donating locations in the metro area. Schedule a donation by visiting MBC.org or call 1-888-448-3253, or contact the blood drive sponsor directly.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Cross-County skiing lessons, 1-4 p.m. at Irondale High School, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton

Girl Scout Liz Axberg is offering free cross-country skiing lessons as a part of her Gold Award Project.

The class is limited to 3rd grade and up. To sign-up, visit nordicgoldaward.weebly.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Coffee with a Cop, 7-8 p.m. at the Turkish American Society, 999 50th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights

Join your friends, neighbors, and local officers at Coffee with a Cop. This is a great opportunity to get to know the members of your local police department, and enjoy a great cup of joe.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

11th Annual Columbia Heights Sister Cities International youth art exhibition, 7 p.m. at Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Come enjoy a night of musical performances and artwork from local students. There will be open mic performances, an art exhibit, local judging, and treats. Winners will be announced at the exhibition. This community event is open to the public. For more information, contact the Rec. Dept. at 763-706-3733.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Free Dollars into Sense class, 6-7:30 a.m. at the Anoka County Human Services Center, 1201 89th Ave, Blaine.

Anoka County presents a free class that will teach how to track expenses, put together a spending plan, goal setting, credit, and where to get additional help and resources. To register, call University of Minnesota Extension, Anoka County at 763-755-1280. Register at least three days prior to attend.

Friday, Jan. 20

Using Family Tree Maker and Ancestry.com, 10 a.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Join us for this hands-on class, and learn the basics of this genealogy software and how it can help your research. The instructor is Cathy Weber of North Star Genealogy. This program was paid for with money provided by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Seating is limited. Register online or call Barb at (763) 706-3681.

Saturday, Jan. 21

HeightsNEXT meeting, 11:30-1 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Columbia Heights residents and stakeholders are invited to join this informal meeting to work to create a more welcoming, vibrant, and sustainable community.

Contact Connie Buesgens with questions at 763-788-5072.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Cross-County skiing lessons, 1-4 p.m. at Irondale High School, 2425 Long Lake Road, New Brighton

Girl Scout Liz Axberg is offering free cross-country skiing lessons as a part of her Gold Award Project.

The class is limited to 3rd grade and up. To sign-up, visit nordicgoldaward.weebly.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Stonewall Jackson: Legend of the Confederacy, 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights.

Back by popular demand, our favorite local historian John D. Cox brings alive the story of Civil War General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson. He is considered by military historians to be one of the most gifted tactical commanders in U.S. history and the bestknown Confederate commander after General Robert E. Lee.