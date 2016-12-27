< > Sean Clerkin presented Mayor Gary Peterson with an honorable plaque to thank him for his support of youth sports. From left: President of Upper Midwest Golden Gloves and Firehouse Gym manager Sean Clerkin, assistant coach Jarrett Moore, Mayor Gary Peterson, assistant coach Dave Skog, head coach Ludy Webster.

The snow storm didn’t stop crowds from gathering to support local Firehouse Gym compete in the official Golden Gloves amateur boxing competition held at Murzyn Hall on Friday, Dec. 16.“Fights in the Heights” featured 10 bouts with boxers from many Upper Midwest Golden Gloves boxing gyms. Of the Firehouse Gym, Seke Snead and Anwar Perraulta competed in the show, both winning their respective bouts against Element Boxing Gym Zach Sirek and C.O.D. Kevin Ramos. Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt.