Firehouse Gym boxers Haners Perraulta and Ayub Abdirizak watch the fights from the stands. Sean Clerkin presented Mayor Gary Peterson with an honorable plaque to thank him for his support of youth sports. From left: President of Upper Midwest Golden Gloves and Firehouse Gym manager Sean Clerkin, assistant coach Jarrett Moore, Mayor Gary Peterson, assistant coach Dave Skog, head coach Ludy Webster. Firehouse Gym member Gretha congratulates Seke Snead after knocking out opponent Zach Sirek in the super heavyweight bout. Firehouse Gym super heavyweight boxer Seke Snead fights Element Boxing Gym Zach Sirek. Snead won the bout with a knock-out. Announcer and assistant coach Todd Webb hands the winning decision to referee Mark Nelson. Mayor Gary Peterson presenting Johnny Socha of Sir Ceresseo Fort Boxing with a golden glove for winning the bout. Socha fought against Dakota Bible of the St. Cloud Gym.
The snow storm didn’t stop crowds from gathering to support local Firehouse Gym compete in the official Golden Gloves amateur boxing competition held at Murzyn Hall on Friday, Dec. 16.“Fights in the Heights” featured 10 bouts with boxers from many Upper Midwest Golden Gloves boxing gyms. Of the Firehouse Gym, Seke Snead and Anwar Perraulta competed in the show, both winning their respective bouts against Element Boxing Gym Zach Sirek and C.O.D. Kevin Ramos. Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt.