OurLife: Airlines job led to a lifetime of travel for Chanhassen woman

By Sue Webber

Contributing writer

Rosemary Soltis took her first airplane trip in January 1961, when she was training to be a United Airlines sales rep, calling on travel agents, incentive companies and commercial accounts.

Despite retiring from a 45-year career with United in 2006, she’s still flying.

“I’ve been a lot of places and I’m still traveling,” said Soltis, a resident of Chanhassen who recently returned from a weeklong trip to England.

Her airline career began in sales in Chicago for 10 years, and then she called on travel agents and commercial accounts. “My first trip with United was to Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles,” she said. “Most of the trips were a couple of weeks. I made a lot of friends in the industry. I spent time in places I didn’t expect to be. It had its perks. We stayed in the finest hotels, had the finest wine and food. What else could a little girl from Cambridge do?”

She joined women’s travel organizations in the industry and went to meetings and conventions in various parts of the world. “The international convention was in Australia,” she said.

Later, she and her late husband, Bob, enjoyed traveling together. Her husband, formerly a University of Minnesota Gopher football player, also once played football for the Boston Patriots. He later worked in computers and loved to travel, Soltis said.

“I’m glad we did a lot of traveling when we did,” she said. “We flew ‘space-available’ and were on standby. My husband and I really liked cruises for 10 days to two weeks. We did a lot of weekend trips.” Rosemary Soltis is pictured at the 9/11 memorial reflecting pool in New York. (Submitted photo)

A native of Cambridge, Minnesota, one of Soltis’ first memorable trips was the senior class train trip to Chicago. “I was a child of the ‘50s,” she said. “I went to college. When I was a senior in college, I applied to be a tour guide. And then I had to find a job. I looked in the Minneapolis newspaper want ads, and found one for the airlines. In my wildest dreams I had no idea what it would lead to. In those days, you could be married and work for the airlines, but you couldn’t have babies. We accepted it.”

“I got to traveling and enjoyed it, so I kept doing it,” she said.

Soltis even has a grade school friend in Cambridge who travels with her since retiring from a federal government job.

Her favorite trips were South Africa and Australia, and she enjoyed a safari and a Greek island cruise. “I would go back to Australia in a heartbeat,” Soltis said. “It’s 14 hours and 40 minutes to Australia from Los Angeles. That’s a killer, but it was a wonderful trip. The Aussies are so much fun.”

She has boxes and boxes of slides from her trips, but quit taking photographs during her travels the last 10 years, Soltis said.

“But I’ve kept file folders of the places I’ve been,” she said.

Her bucket list of destinations in the future includes Russia, India, Iceland, Southeast Asia and Vietnam, she said.

She has a travel bag partially packed and ready at her home, Soltis said. “I can grab it real quickly,” she said.

“I still have travel privileges,” she said. “I have a lot of fun. I’m going to keep going as long as I can.”