New Brighton council adopts 2017 tax levy, budgets

The New Brighton City Council on Dec. 13 adopted the final 2017 property tax levy and budgets.

The tax levy and budgets have been discussed during a number of council meetings this year, including the public hearing held Dec. 6.

According to Finance Director Brenda Davitt, the 2017 general fund budget received 52.3 percent of its total revenues from property taxes.

The council approved a preliminary 2017 tax levy of about $7.9 million on Sept. 13, which represents an additional investment of $708,100 from the levy payable in 2016.

The tax impact on a home in New Brighton will vary based on the change in value of the property. The average median priced home of about $226,600 will have a city tax impact of about $772, an increase of about $44 from 2016.

Items representing the levy increase are $175,000 for the 2017 street reconstruction project as well as an additional $50,000 transfer from LGA to continue funding for future street reconstructions. Other items include new personnel and reclassification requests of $231,000, and non-union COLA increases totaling $109,200.

The city’s general operating fund budget for 2017 is approximately $15.1 million, which represents an additional investment of $873,700 or 6.31 percent over the adopted 2016 budget, Davitt said.

Some of the more significant expenditure changes to the general operating fund budget from 2016 to 2017 include:

• One full-time and one part-time license bureau staff positions

• One full-time parks maintenance position

• One full-time information technology position

• Personnel reclassification and increased hours in recreation and community center

• Increased reallocation of LGA for future street reconstruction projects

• New internal loan payment for the 2017 street reconstruction project

• City-wide comprehensive plan update

• Community survey

There were no use of reserves in the 2017 budget. However, it does include a turnover ratio to address vacancies in staffing as some positions are vacant for a period of time every year. To develop a tighter budget, $93,500 was placed into the 2017 proposed budget as a negative expenditure.

The total for the city’s special revenue, enterprise and internal service funds’ 2017 budgets is $10,514,900.

Council comment

Councilmember Gina Bauman asked Finance Director Brenda Davitt if she predicts any balance overages from 2016.

“There is about $200.000 we are expecting to go back into the fund balance for 2016,” said Davitt.

“To me, once you have that kind if money at the end of the year that means we taxed too much,” Bauman responded. “I just believe this kind of levy is high and I cannot therefore vote for this.”

Bauman also said that the city should stop comparing the levy to whatever year makes the city look better.

“I like to talk to the real dollars,” responded Councilmember Brian Strub. “The real dollars that we as individuals pay. …$772 is what the average home in New Brighton will pay the city for police, for fire, and thank God this time of year for snow plowing. Those real dollars for many of us, Madam Mayor, have gone down – not since last year but historically.”

Mayor Val Johnson said, “I think it is unfortunate, Councilmember Bauman, that you choose not to support this budget. …We have been talking about this for a long time and we have not heard input from you on this. …I wish we had your feedback earlier.”

In response to Mayor Johnson, Bauman said, “Do we really need it or do we just want it? I think we have too many wants in a lot of our departments.”

With Bauman voting no on both resolutions, the council approved the final 2017 property tax levy and budgets.

The full budget is available on the city’s website.

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]