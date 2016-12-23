Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTIFICATION OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated December 27, 2004 executed by George A. Oyeho and Emily Amenya, as mortgagor, to New Century Mortgage Corporation, as mortgagee, recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Ramsey County, Minnesota, on February 2, 2005 as Document Number 3830308, which was subsequently assigned to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-NC2 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates by an assignment of mortgage that was recorded on June 28, 2016 as Document Number A04611797 which mortgage conveyed and mortgaged the following described property situated in the county of Ramsey and State of Minnesota, which property has a street address of 801 Lafond Avenue Saint Paul, Minnesota 55104, and Tax Identification Number 35-29-23-12-0166: Lot 30, Block 4, Syndicate Number 3 Addition, Ramsey County, Minnesota.

That the original principal amount secured by said mortgage was $139,500.00; that there has been compliance with any condition precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by said mortgage and foreclosure of said mortgage required by said mortgage, any note secured thereby, or any statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt remaining secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof, that there is claimed to be due upon said mortgage and is due thereon at the date of this notice, the sum of $144,337.11.

That by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the said mortgage will be foreclosed by the sale of the above described premises with appurtenances, which said sale will be made by the Sheriff of Ramsey County, Minnesota, at the Sheriffs main office at 25 West 4th Street, Suite 150, Saint Paul, Minnesota on December 20, 2016 at 10:00 oclock a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, to pay the amount then due on said mortgage, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law, in accordance with the provisions of said mortgage. The time allowed by law for redemption by the mortgagors, their personal representatives, or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the property by 11:59 p.m. on June 20, 2017, unless the foreclosure is postponed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 580.07, or the redemption period is reduced to five (5) weeks under Minn. Stat. 582.032.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT BY A DEBT COLLECTOR. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Nicholas P. Edwards

Shelton, Harrison & Pinson, PLLC

Attorney for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

701 Highlander Blvd., Suite 270

Arlington, TX 76015

P 817.522.7550

F 817.375.2006

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

October 21, 28,

November 4, 11, 18, 25, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minn. Stat. 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 31, 2017 at 10:00 oclock a.m. at the Ramsey County Sheriffs Office located at 25 West 4th Street, Suite 150, Saint Paul, MN 55102.

If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the property by 11:59 p.m. on July 31, 2017, unless the foreclosure is postponed pursuant to Minn. Stat. 580.07, or the redemption period is reduced to five (5) weeks under Minn. Stat. 582.032.

Dated: December 19, 2016.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2005-NC2 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

Nicholas P. Edwards

Shelton, Harrison & Pinson, PLLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

701 Highlander Blvd, Suite 270

Arlington, TX 76015

P 817.522.7550

F 817.375.2006

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

December 23, 2016

635252