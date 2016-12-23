Ordinances – CITY OF FRIDLEY

ORDINANCE NO. 1340

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 205.30 O-5, TELECOMMUNICATIONS TOWERS AND FACILITIES DISTRICT TO ADD LANGUAGE TO THE CODE THAT DEFINES AND REGULATES SMALL CELL TECHNOLOGY WITHIN THE PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY, AS WELL AS OTHER GENERAL HOUSEKEEPING AMENDMENTS

I. Title

An ordinance that amends Sections 205.30 of the Fridley City Code for the purpose of adding language to the code that defines and regulates small cell technology within the public right-of-way, modifies the abandonment regulation and adds a no recourse and data practices section, and renumbering and other general clean-up of the code.

II. Summary

The City Council of the City of Fridley does hereby ordain as follows:

That Ch. 205.30 O-5, Telecommunications Towers and Facilities District is hereby amended to add language to the code that defines and regulates small cell technology within the public right-of-way, and renumbering and other general clean-up of the code. The Abandonment regulation was also reworded, and a No Recourse and Data Practices section is also being added to the code.

III. Notice

This Title and Summary has been published to clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the City of Fridleys Telecommunication Towers and Facilities District Ordinance. A copy of the ordinance, in its entirety, is available for inspection by any person during regular business hours at the offices of the City Clerk of the City of Fridley, 6431 University Avenue N.E., Fridley, MN 55432.

PASSED AND ADOPTED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FRIDLEY THIS 12TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2016.

SCOTT J. LUND, MAYOR

ATTEST: DEBRA A. SKOGEN, CITY CLERK

Published in the

Columbia Hgts-Fridley Sun Focus

December 23, 2016

633710