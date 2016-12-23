Ordinances – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS
ORDINANCE NO. 1637
BEING AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE COMMERCIAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 820 40TH AVENUE NE BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HEIGHTS AND MULATA ASSOCIATES, A MINNESOTA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY.
The City of Columbia Heights does ordain:
SECTION 1: The City of Columbia Heights, a Minnesota municipal corporation, may convey unto Mulata Associates LLC, the real property described as follows, to wit:
820 40th Avenue: Lots Three (3), Four (4), and Five (5), Block Sixty-Four (64), Columbia Heights Annex to Minneapolis, Anoka County, Minnesota, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Anoka County, Minnesota.
SECTION 2: The Mayor and the City Manager are herewith authorized to execute a deed to effectuate the conveyance of said real property.
This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after 30 days after its passage.
First Reading:
November 28, 2016
Offered by: Williams
Seconded by: Murzyn, Jr
Roll Call: All Ayes
Second Reading:
December 12, 2016
Offered by: Schmitt
Seconded by: Murzyn, Jr.
Roll Call: All Ayes
Date of Passage:
December 12, 2016
Gary L. Peterson, Mayor
Attest:
Katie Bruno, City Clerk/Council Secretary
Published in the
Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus
December 23, 2016
634873