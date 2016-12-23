Ordinances – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

ORDINANCE NO. 1637

BEING AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE COMMERCIAL PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 820 40TH AVENUE NE BY AND BETWEEN THE CITY OF COLUMBIA HEIGHTS AND MULATA ASSOCIATES, A MINNESOTA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY.

The City of Columbia Heights does ordain:

SECTION 1: The City of Columbia Heights, a Minnesota municipal corporation, may convey unto Mulata Associates LLC, the real property described as follows, to wit:

820 40th Avenue: Lots Three (3), Four (4), and Five (5), Block Sixty-Four (64), Columbia Heights Annex to Minneapolis, Anoka County, Minnesota, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for Anoka County, Minnesota.

SECTION 2: The Mayor and the City Manager are herewith authorized to execute a deed to effectuate the conveyance of said real property.

This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after 30 days after its passage.

First Reading:

November 28, 2016

Offered by: Williams

Seconded by: Murzyn, Jr

Roll Call: All Ayes

Second Reading:

December 12, 2016

Offered by: Schmitt

Seconded by: Murzyn, Jr.

Roll Call: All Ayes

Date of Passage:

December 12, 2016

Gary L. Peterson, Mayor

Attest:

Katie Bruno, City Clerk/Council Secretary

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

December 23, 2016

634873