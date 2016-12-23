Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SELF

STORAGE SALE

Auction date is JANUARY 9, 2017 AT 6:00PM AT ALL AMERICAN SELF-STORAGE 1500 MARSHALL AVE., SAINT PAUL, MN 55104

Auction is to be done by A2C AUCTIONS, CRYSTAL, MN 55428, License No. MN2713030

133- Jeanne S Jordan; Furniture, boxes, misc., $361.00

146- Mary Laurie 1810; Boat, furniture, boxes, misc., $481.00

283- Mike and Connie Tobin; Boxes, TV, tools, misc., $361.00

299- Cynthia Stewart; Boxes, furniture, misc., $267.00

365- Vincent Waters; Boxes, bags, furniture, misc., $261.00

463- Eric Blakkestad; Boxes, shelves, misc., $305.00

510- Lakimbery Allen; Bags, sofa, misc., $203.00

549- Mishalina Ramsey; Furniture, bags, misc., $213.00

597- Kathy Galloway; Boxes, bags, tools, misc., $205.00

1419- Christina Duffy; Boxes, misc., $119.00

1540- Edward Dortch; Boxes, bags, misc., $175.00

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

December 23, 30, 2016

635143