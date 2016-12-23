Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SELF

STORAGE SALE
Auction date is JANUARY 9, 2017 AT 6:00PM AT ALL AMERICAN SELF-STORAGE 1500 MARSHALL AVE., SAINT PAUL, MN 55104
Auction is to be done by A2C AUCTIONS, CRYSTAL, MN 55428, License No. MN2713030
133- Jeanne S Jordan; Furniture, boxes, misc., $361.00
146- Mary Laurie 1810; Boat, furniture, boxes, misc., $481.00
283- Mike and Connie Tobin; Boxes, TV, tools, misc., $361.00
299- Cynthia Stewart; Boxes, furniture, misc., $267.00
365- Vincent Waters; Boxes, bags, furniture, misc., $261.00
463- Eric Blakkestad; Boxes, shelves, misc., $305.00
510- Lakimbery Allen; Bags, sofa, misc., $203.00
549- Mishalina Ramsey; Furniture, bags, misc., $213.00
597- Kathy Galloway; Boxes, bags, tools, misc., $205.00
1419- Christina Duffy; Boxes, misc., $119.00
1540- Edward Dortch; Boxes, bags, misc., $175.00
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
December 23, 30, 2016
635143