Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Public Hearing Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mounds View Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mounds View City Hall, 2401 Mounds View Blvd, Mounds View, Minnesota, 55112 to consider a request for a Variance by applicant, the City of Mounds View. The subject property is located at 2401 Mounds View Blvd. (Police Department). The Variance request is to allow a fence to exceed 48 in height, to be placed around the Police Departments parking lot. City Code, Section 1103.08, Subd 3(a) limits fences to a height of 48 if within a front yard, with certain exceptions. The property is legally known as:

Lot 1, Block 1 of Mounds View City Hall Addition

PIN: 08-30-23-22-0042

Anyone wanting to speak about this matter may be heard at this meeting. If you are unable to attend the meeting but want to comment, you may call, submit a letter, or send an email to Jon Sevald. City staff will forward the comments to the Planning Commission.

Information and copies of the proposed plans for the request are available for review at City Hall. If you have any questions about this meeting or if you want to make an appointment to review the site plan, please contact:

Jon Sevald Planner

Phone: 763-717-4022

Email:

[email protected]

Mail: 2401 Mounds View Blvd,

Mounds View, MN 55112

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

December 23, 2016

633834