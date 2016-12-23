Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Columbia Heights, Minnesota has determined the following Public Hearing be held on January 9, 2017, at 7:00 P.M. in the City Council Chamber, 590 40th Avenue N.E. to consider:

ASSESSMENT AREA 677-46 PROJECT NO. 1614

Installation and maintenance of one (1) 100 watt high pressure sodium cobra head street light, on the pole between 4221 and 4225 Main Street.

At this time, the annual cost is $12.00 per parcel. The cost may increase with increases in the electric utility rate.

This special assessment will be added to the utility bill prepared and mailed by the City of Columbia Heights to property owners or occupants on record with the Finance Department.

PARCELS PROPOSED TO BE ASSESSED:

Said street light installation is to be considered pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapters 429. The installation and maintenance is to be specially assessed on a unit basis against properties abutting the alley and listed below. The parcel numbers represent the tax parcel identification numbers. To find your tax parcel number, check your real estate tax statement.

35-30-24-23-0005

35-30-24-23-0006

35-30-24-23-0007

35-30-24-23-0008

35-30-24-23-0013

35-30-24-23-0014

35-30-24-23-0015

35-30-24-23-0016

35-30-24-23-0017

Persons desiring to be heard with reference to the proposed installation will be heard at said time and place of the public hearing. Written or oral objections will be considered at the public hearing.

ADOPTION OF PROPOSED SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

Notice is hereby given that the purpose of this Public Hearing is also to adopt assessment roll 677-46, for the area of alley lighting. The proposed assessments are to be levied pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 429. The City Council may levy and adopt special assessments that are the same or different than the proposed amount.

ASSESSMENT ROLL AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION

The proposed assessment roll is now on file for public inspection at the City of Columbia Heights Clerks Office, 590 40th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights, Minnesota. You are invited to examine the assessment roll prior to the hearing during business hours; no appointments are necessary. The assessment roll will also be available for examination at the hearing.

OBJECTIONS AND APPEALS

Written and oral objections will be considered at the hearing. The City Council may adopt the assessments at the hearing or at a subsequent meeting. Minnesota Statute, Section 429.061, states that no appeal may be taken as to the amount of the assessment unless a written objection, signed by the affected property owner, is filed with the municipal clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. An owner may appeal an assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statute, Section 429.081, by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or the Clerk of the City within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within (10) days after service upon the Mayor or the Clerk.

ACCOMODATIONS

The City of Columbia Heights does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in, its services, programs, or activities. Upon request, accommodation will be provided to allow individuals with disabilities to participate in all City of Columbia Heights services, programs and activities. Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request when the request is made at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the City Council Secretary at 763-706-3611 to make arrangements. (TDD/763-706-3692 for deaf only.)

CITY OF COLUMBIA HEIGHTS

WALTER FEHST

CITY MANAGER

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

December 23, 30, 2016

635254