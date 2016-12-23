Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING

PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. 501C.0203

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

CIVIL DIVISION

Court File No.: 62-TR-CV-09-36

In the Matter of the:

BEISSEL SUPPLEMENTAL

NEEDS TRUST

TRUST created by Order Approving Settlement dated July 29, 1996

IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition signed by Thomas W. Fielder, Jr., as President of Fiduciary Services of Minnesota, Inc., Trustee has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order for the following relief:

1. Settling and allowing the Trustees Annual Accounts for the continuous period of administration of the Trust from August 27, 2011 through August 27, 2016;

2. Approving and confirming acts of the Trustees in the administration of the Trust for the continuous period of administration of the Trust from August 27, 2011 through August 27, 2016;

3. Approving payment of reasonable attorneys fees and expenses; and,

4. Approving payment of Trustees fees.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on February 14, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. by this Court, located at the Ramsey County Courthouse, 15 West Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN 55102.

1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust.

2. Notice shall be given by:

a. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have an interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date;

and,

b. Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Ramsey County, Minnesota.

Dated: December 14, 2016

BY THE COURT

KIMBERLY F. SMITH

DEPUTY COURT ADMINISTRATOR

RAMSEY COUNTY DISTRICT

COURT

Attorney for Trustee:

Lori L. Guzmn,

Atty Reg. No. 285808

GUZMN LAW FIRM, PA

14847 Energy Way

Apple Valley, MN 55124

Tel: (952) 432-0648

Fax: (952) 431-2491

