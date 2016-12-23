Mounds View Council approves residency restrictions for sex offenders

The Mounds View City Council has approved an ordinance to set residency restrictions for level three sex offenders. Sex offenders are defined by their likelihood to re-offend, with one being the lowest, and three with the highest likelihood. Previously, Mounds View did not have specific restrictions that prevented sex offenders from moving into the city.

The ordinance prevents level three sex offenders from moving within 1,000 feet of a school or church. This was the legal recommendation that the council approved.

Police Chief Nate Harder said that he is comfortable with the 1,000 feet recommendation.

Harder said, “[The ordinance] is not a magic wand, I’ve never seen it as a magic wand. It’s a deterrent, and that’s all I’m after. And I think that is all we can really ask for in any kind of ordinance.”

The council approved a special election for the vacant seat on the council. Councilmember Carol Mueller recently won the mayoral seat, leaving the remainder of her term up for election. Candidate filing will begin on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. at City Hall and will run until 5 p.m. on Jan. 17. The special election will occur on Tuesday, March 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mounds View Community Center.

The council approved a five-year agreement with web design company Revize for the city website.

Mueller complimented both city development coordinator Brian Beeman and the task force that worked on the web design process.

“This is a great example of staff working together with a resident task force to improve our website because our website needed help. It wasn’t as user friendly as we needed it to be,” Mueller said. She said that residents can look forward to a new city website within the next three or four months.

The council also approved the “Use of Body Worn Cameras” policy and authorized the police department with the acquisition of body worn cameras and related peripheral equipment.

There was discussion on a fence that surrounds the perimeter of the Mounds View Police Department parking lot. Chief Harder shared a report to the council of plans for a vinyl dipped fence which would serve for security of officers as well as kids. With the community center located nearby, Harder said that kids are constantly cutting through the parking lot which raises safety concerns. The council will further discuss the parking lot fence at a council meeting in 2017.

