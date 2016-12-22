Vets View honors and raises funds for veterans

Mounds View High School business management students had their work cut out for them as their class organized a full-fledged event on their own. For many, this was their first real-world event planning project to take on. It all came together on Thursday, Dec. 8, when Vets View welcomed nearly 100 guests for a night with dinner, activities, and most importantly honoring the veterans who have served the country. Theresa Anderson’s 21-student class at Mounds View High School presented Vets View on Dec. 8, working together to make decisions and plan every detail of the event.

The students planned every detail of the event, from organizing arrangements for the guest speaker to contacting local businesses for donations for the silent auction. Teaching teamwork and actual on-the-job experience, the students came away with lessons and knowledge that are applicable to any professional career field that they wish to pursue.

The event raised about $1,200 for the Semper Fi Fund, an organization that was selected by the students. The Semper Fi Fund helps all qualifying post-9/11 Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen, and reservists with amputations, spinal cord inuries, traumatic brain injury, severe post traumatic stress disorder, and other injuries. The organization also supports families of active duty service members who face a life-threatening illness or injury.

Jacqueline Schneider said the night began with a rough start.

“The space is a little bit different than what we thought it was because we were working off of pictures from the internet. Some of us had visited the site, but we all didn’t have a full idea of what it looked like, especially with people in it, so it took a bit of reorganizing,” Schneider said.

Assistant manager of the design department Kyle Folska said the rearranging added a bit more stress, but it all worked out well in the end.

“I had to really take back my plan and think on the spot,” Folska said.

Kayla Anderson said that teamwork was a key factor in getting everything ready for the event.

“Everybody was really grabbing a row and really pulling it together. It was really cool seeing how packed this place is.

I don’t think it could have turned out any better,” Anderson said.

Business and marketing teacher Rebecca Allard has many of the same students in her classes. She said she’s proud seeing what these students have accomplished after seeing the event coming to life.

“This is completely run by the kids. [Mrs. Anderson] gives them advice on what to do, but if something is not going well, she really teaches them how to be a manager from start to finish,” Allard said.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]