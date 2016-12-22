Shop with a Cop in Fridley

< > Police technician Nicole Neis, reserve officer Richard Severtson, North Park students Tiffany Encalada and La’Keith Jones pose with Santa during the Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 7. (Photo provided by the City of Fridley)

For the 11th year, 30 students from Hayes and Stevenson Elementary Schools took part in the Fridley Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program Dec. 7 at the Fridley Walmart. Student participants range from kindergarten to 4th grade and are selected by school teachers and staff, determined by a combination of financial need and those who could benefit from positive mentorship.

This year, the event had 15 sworn officers shopping with kids, plus four staff, five Police Explorers, six Reserve Officers, four civilian volunteers, two school staff members and eight “elves” from Hayes, Stevenson and North Park Elementary Schools who wrapped the presents. Each child was given a $75 gift card donated by Walmart and had a shopping list as officers assisted them in finding gifts. Subway provided a free meal to each child. Mayor Scott Lund filled the Walmart aisles with holiday cheer and Santa’s familiar “ho ho ho.”