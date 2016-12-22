Police reports from New Brighton Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Theft, burglary
• A wallet was reported Nov. 27 on the 300 block of Silver Lake Road.
• Clothing and toys were reported stolen from a vehicle Nov. 28 on the 700 block of 10th Street NE.
• License plates were reported stolen Nov. 28 on the 700 block of 9th Avenue NW.
• Three male was arrested for burglary Nov. 30 on the 1100 block of Mississippi Street.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 30 on the 1900 block of Long Lake Road.
• A gas drive-off was reported Dec. 2 on the 2000 block of Silver Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Nov. 30 on W County Road D and Continental Drive.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 1 on Old Highway 8 SW and W County Road ED.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Nov. 1 on Foss Road and Old Highway 8 SW.
• A female driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 2 on W County Road D and Old Highway 8 SW.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Nov. 2 on Silver Lake Road and Eastman Drive.
• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 3 on Interstate 694 and Silver Lake Road.
Criminal property damage
• A hit and run was reported Nov. 28 on the 1000 block of Thorndale Avenue.
• Tires were reported damaged Dec. 2 on the 500 block of 9th Avenue NE.
• A hit and run was reported Dec. 3 on Silver Lake Road and Palmer Drive.
— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers