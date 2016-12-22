Police reports from New Brighton Nov. 27 – Dec. 3

Theft, burglary

• A wallet was reported Nov. 27 on the 300 block of Silver Lake Road.

• Clothing and toys were reported stolen from a vehicle Nov. 28 on the 700 block of 10th Street NE.

• License plates were reported stolen Nov. 28 on the 700 block of 9th Avenue NW.

• Three male was arrested for burglary Nov. 30 on the 1100 block of Mississippi Street.

• A vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 30 on the 1900 block of Long Lake Road.

• A gas drive-off was reported Dec. 2 on the 2000 block of Silver Lake Road.

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Nov. 30 on W County Road D and Continental Drive.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 1 on Old Highway 8 SW and W County Road ED.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Nov. 1 on Foss Road and Old Highway 8 SW.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 2 on W County Road D and Old Highway 8 SW.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Nov. 2 on Silver Lake Road and Eastman Drive.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 3 on Interstate 694 and Silver Lake Road.

Criminal property damage

• A hit and run was reported Nov. 28 on the 1000 block of Thorndale Avenue.

• Tires were reported damaged Dec. 2 on the 500 block of 9th Avenue NE.

• A hit and run was reported Dec. 3 on Silver Lake Road and Palmer Drive.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers