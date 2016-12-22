Local Girl Scout close to earning Gold Award

Elizabath Axberg, a senior at Irondale High School in New Brighton and Girl Scout Ambassador, is working towards her Girl Scout Gold Award by offering free cross-county ski lessons on January 8 and 22.

Axberg is captain of the Irondale Nordic Ski Team and has been a Girl Scout for 12 years. She is a member of Troop 50948. Elizabath Axberg (bottom right) poses with her members of Girl Scout Troop 50948. (Submitted photo)

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout can earn and requires the completion of a leadership project of at least 80 hours. Each girl must discover an issue in the community, connect with experts and community members, and take action to affect positive change. Only 5.4 percent of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award. Within Troop 50948, six girls are eligible for the award.

Recently, Ramsey County Parks and Recreation paved a 1.2-mile trail extension within the Rice Creek North Regional Trail Corridor. The cross-country ski trails in the trail corridor are used by Irondale High School and the surrounding community.

In the first phase of her project, Axberg organized a trail clean-up day and partnered with Ramsey County to install new trail signs. Axberg and a group of volunteers installed approximately 30 directional signs on the trail to make it more accessible to the community.

“Because of the trail re-routing we didn’t want people getting lost,” said Axberg. “I thought it would be a great way to give back to the community.”

For the second phase, Axberg and her Cross County Ski team are teaming up with the Loppet Foundation to offer two free Nordic Ski Lessons which will be open to the public. The lessons will be held on Irondale High School’s Nordic Ski Trails, 2425 Long Lake Road in New Brighton, on Jan. 8 and 22 from 1-4 p.m.

Skis and poles will be provided by the Como Ski Area.

To sign-up, visit nordicgoldaward.weebly.com.

A future leader

With the leadership skills Axberg has acquired as a Girl Scout, Axberg has also started planning a women’s leadership day at Irondale High School.

“It is just a way to show young women at my school what they are capable of,” said Axberg.

After graduation, Axberg is considering a degree in management from St. Catherine’s University.

“I’m not really sure what I want to do yet but I think I would like to manage a non-profit organization,” she said. “I would love to work with the YWCA someday. It is an organization that promotes and empowers women.”

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]