Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Blaine

A Bellanca Viking single-engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing on Main Street in Blaine Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot reported he was having a problem with his engine, the FAA preliminary report states. The FAA is conducting a follow-up investigation.

No injuries were reported on the ground after the pilot landed in the eastbound lanes of Main Street (125th Avenue). The pilot was flying alone, according to the FAA.

The plane was already on the ground when the Blaine Police Department was first called at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 18, according to Blaine Police Lt. Dan Pelkey.

“We are fortunate that the new construction was finished on 125th Avenue,” Pelkey said. “Several weeks ago those lanes would not have been open. There were dirt piles, construction equipment and 125th was down to two lanes. Now it has two lanes in each direction.”

A private single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Main Street near Harpers Street in Blaine around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Nobody was injured. (Photo courtesy of Blaine Police Department)