Scene & Heard: ‘Sing’ is little more than cartoon karaoke

By Jared Huizenga – Contributing Writer

I wish I could count on one hand the number of times I’ve wandered into a bar and had to sit through an awful rendition of “Summer Nights” or “Love Shack.” Unfortunately, it would take both hands and probably all 10 of my little piggies to tally up all of the times it’s happened.

Apparently, this trend has now followed me to movie theaters … in the form of “Sing.”

Granted, the song selections are slightly better and the singing voices exponentially better. But at the end of the day, whether it’s intoxicated co-eds or cartoon animals voiced by celebrities, it’s still karaoke.

In “Sing” sophisticated koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) is the owner and proprietor of the Moon Theater. Once a bastion of excellence, the Moon has fallen on hard times. With the building in disrepair and creditors banging down his door, Buster decides to go all out for his next production and stage a singing contest.

After a clerical error by his assistant/semi-senile iguana Miss Crawly (Garth Jennings) – extra zeros on the grand prize – virtually the entire city shows up to audition.

Among them are Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), a pig who spends her days raising 25 children; Gunter (Nick Kroll), another, more flamboyant pig who becomes Rosita’s partner; Mike (Seth MacFarlane), a mouse who channels Frank Sinatra; Johnny (Taron Egerton), a gorilla who works in the family business robbing banks; Ash (Scarlett Johansson), a teenage punk rock porcupine; and – at least eventually – Meena (Tori Kelly), an elephant who is as shy as she is talented.

As the group hones their show and readies for opening night, Buster makes plans to upgrade the theater. Due to forces beyond their control, those plans are altered and the group must scramble to save the show, the theater and their chance to shine.

On the surface, it doesn’t seem like such a bad premise. In fact, I’d even call it promising. Sadly, that promise was all but wasted when more time was spent on the music of Elton John, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Crazy Town (not kidding) and Leonard Cohen, than on telling an actual story. By the time it got beyond the singing, dancing and overly silly humor (geared pretty much for only 7 and under), the story, which could have been fun and sweet, was too buried to even care.

That said, while the song selection was akin to the early rounds of a TV singing show, the singing voices on display were actually pretty impressive. In terms of the known commodities, MacFarlane isn’t shy about crooning on “Family Guy” whenever he gets the chance, Witherspoon previously showed her chops in “Walk the Line.” But the true standouts are Kelly and Egerton. Kelly, a Garmmy-nominated singer, is unsurprising, but Egerton, known most for his role in “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” was outstanding.

Good singing, however, isn’t enough to save the movie. Not enough story, too much music, jokes geared only toward the youngest of children and a fairly long run time (110 minutes) make “Sing” a major letdown.

★★ of ★★★★★

Jared Huizenga is a freelance movie critic. Follow his work at www.facebook.com/JaredMovies.