Police reports from Mounds View from Dec. 1-7

Theft, burglary

• A gas drive off was reported on Dec. 1 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• Check fraud was reported on Dec. 2 on the 8300 block of Pleasant View Drive.

• A vehicle was recovered and man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Dec. 3 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 3 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• Jewelry was reported stolen on Dec. 3 on the 7500 block of Greenfield Ave.

• A gas drive off was reported on Dec. 4 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.

• Computer fraud was reported on Dec. 5 on the 5400 block of Jackson Drive.

• Theft of taxi cab services was reported on Dec. 5 on the intersection of County Road I and Quincy Street.

• Harassment and theft was reported on Dec. 7 on the 4000 block of Glenhaven Lane.

• Theft was reported on Dec. 7 on the 2600 block of County Road I.

Driving under the influence

• A driver was arrested on Dec. 3 for a 4th degree DWI on the intersection of Mounds View Blvd. and County Road H.

Criminal property damage

• Vandalism to a home on the 5400 block of Adams Street was reported on Dec. 4.

