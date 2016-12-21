Police reports from Mounds View from Dec. 1-7

Theft, burglary
• A gas drive off was reported on Dec. 1 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• Check fraud was reported on Dec. 2 on the 8300 block of Pleasant View Drive.
• A vehicle was recovered and man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle on Dec. 3 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 3 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• Jewelry was reported stolen on Dec. 3 on the 7500 block of Greenfield Ave.
• A gas drive off was reported on Dec. 4 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Blvd.
• Computer fraud was reported on Dec. 5 on the 5400 block of Jackson Drive.
• Theft of taxi cab services was reported on Dec. 5 on the intersection of County Road I and Quincy Street.
• Harassment and theft was reported on Dec. 7 on the 4000 block of Glenhaven Lane.
• Theft was reported on Dec. 7 on the 2600 block of County Road I.
Driving under the influence
• A driver was arrested on Dec. 3 for a 4th degree DWI on the intersection of Mounds View Blvd. and County Road H.
Criminal property damage
• Vandalism to a home on the 5400 block of Adams Street was reported on Dec. 4.
