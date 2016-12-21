Martial Arts Studio opens in Fridley

White Tiger Martial Arts Studio has kicked opened its doors in Fridley and is aiming to provide strength, power and confidence to the community.

The studio, which opened last month, is bringing to the area a unique set of self-defense skills by offering classes in Haidong Gumdo and Taekwondo.

“We focus on being practical and useful rather than winning trophies,” said White Tiger owner and master instructor Robert Frankovich. “We are creating masters of daily life.” White Tiger owner and master instructor Robert Frankovich teaching a Korean Sword class on Dec. 5. (Sun Focus photo by Sam Lenhart)

White Tigers’ main focus is self defense and personal protection training in addition to conflict resolution and problem solving skills through martial arts.

Haidong Gumdo, also known as Korean sword art, brings the combat applications of sword fighting together in a system that fits modern day perspectives. Korean sword teaches participants focus, discipline, esteem and control.

Unlike Kendo style martial art which focuses on sport-like physical activity, White Tigers trains student how to be swordsmen by focusing on basics, fighting drills and cutting targets.

“It is about doing the work and challenging yourself,” said Frankovich. “Not about the piece of plastic you take home from a competition.”

The studio also offers traditional Song Moo Kwan training, which is one of the five original martial art schools of taekwondo in Korea.

“We have about 10 students taking Taekwondo and 40 taking the swords class,” said Frankovich. “The swords are really popular.”

In 1986, Frankovich began training in Taekwondo through the Karate North organization in Hibbing, Minnesota. Since then, Frankovich has been honored with numerous awards including induction into the U.S.A. Martial Arts Hall Of Fame as Korean Martial Arts Master of the Year in 2014 and Haidong Gumdo Master of the Year in 2015.

White Tiger offers private and semi-private classes Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Group Taekwondo and Haidong Gumdo classes are offered Monday through Thursday at various times.

White Tiger also offers a free six class trial for those unsure about their future in the sport.

“It’s commitment free,” said Frankovich. “Come in your sweatpants and try it out.”

The studio trains students as young as 8 years old for Taekwondo and 12 years old for Korean sword.

For more information and a complete list of class times, visit www.wtma-mn.com.

White Tiger Martial Arts is located at 7263 West Commerce Road in Fridley.