Anoka Technical College celebrates remodeled automotive, manufacturing hub

Anoka Technical College celebrated the completion of the newly-remodeled automotive and manufacturing hub Wednesday, Nov. 30. The new hub features improved labs and teaching environments designed for the rapidly evolving technical curriculum.

Matt Rogers, machine trades faculty member, spoke about the improved teaching and learning spaces at Anoka Technical College. (Submitted photo)

This project was made possible through the support of state legislators who provided a $2 million bonding project that covered design, construction and a small portion of furnishing and fixtures.

Dave Larson, Anoka Tech automotive faculty member, believes the new lab more closely resembles a typical automotive dealership and will provide students a very realistic experience of working with automobiles.

According to Larson, the new exhaust system more efficiently removes vehicle exhaust and carbon monoxide from the building. Three sections of wall were removed to provide an additional 300 square feet of floor space.

“This investment in our space proves that the program, its staff and the faculty are committed to preparing students for a professional and successful career as automotive technicians,” said Larson.

Matt Rogers, Anoka Tech machine trades faculty member, considers the renovations in the machine trades area also to be more in line with how the industry operates.

“With the new equipment, the area more closely mirrors the manufacturing environment that students will be working in for their future careers,” said Rogers.

“We appreciate the commitment and continued support we receive from our local legislators to make this project a reality for our students and faculty,” said Kent Hanson, president of Anoka Technical College and Anoka-Ramsey Community College. “We are also very grateful for the support of our community partners and the efforts of our dedicated faculty who went above and beyond to make these projects successful.”

For more information about Anoka Technical College, the automotive or machine trades programs visit: AnokaTech.edu