Ramsey County sheriff announces retirement

Ramsey County Sheriff Matt Bostrom announced his retirement, following his 34 years in law enforcement and public service.

Bostrom was elected Ramsey County Sheriff six years ago. The Sheriff’s Office has since then transformed into a leader in public safety through the six core values that Bostrom instilled into the police force. Sheriff Matt Bostrom (Submitted Photo)

In a statement Bostrom released announcing his retirement, he said that the most important part of the public safety service’s mission is community trust that is built through relatonships throughout the years with the people that live in Ramsey County.

“This work has been noticed by other agencies in the United States and other countries. I am proud of what we have accomplished and want to further advance community trust and legitimacy,” Bostrom said.

The leadership team that was appointed by Bostrom during his time as sheriff will remain unchanged.

“Over the next two years our commitment to deliver excellent service as a leader in public safety, focused on mission and guided by values will remain unwavering,” Bostrom said. “I am leaving the Sheriff’s Office in the hands of people committed to character and public service.”

In his retirement, Bostrom will be moving to London, England, to lead a project at the University of Oxford on increasing police trust and legitimacy through character-based hiring. In 2011, the Sheriff’s Office implemented a comprehensive character-based selection, training, and promotion initiative. Under this model, individuals are hired for character traits determined by the community, then trained to the highest level as character is reinforced throughout their career.

Contact Sarah Burghardt at [email protected]