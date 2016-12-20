Police reports from Fridley Dec. 1-7

Theft, burglary

• Packages were reported stolen Dec. 1 on the 5900 block of 2nd Street NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 1 on the 5400 block of 5th Street NE.

• A bicycle was reported stolen Dec. 2 on the 1500 block of Osborne Road NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 2 on the 300 block of 75th Avenue NE.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 2 on the 5400 block of 5th Street NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 3 on the 1200 block of 72nd Avenue NE.

• A business burglary was reported Dec. 4 on the 60 block of Mississippi Way NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Dec. 5 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Two computers were reported stolen Dec. 5 on the 8100 block of University Avenue NE.

• A laptop was reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 5 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 5 on the 500 block of Fairmont Street NE.

• A package was reported stolen Dec. 6 on the 800 block of 66th Avenue NE.

• A female was cited for theft Dec. 6 on the 500 block of Osborne Road NE.

• A residential burglary was reported Dec. 6 on the 7400 block of Able Street NE.

• A shoplifter was reported Dec. 6 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• A license plate was reported stolen Dec. 6 on the 100 block of 83rd Avenue NE.

• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 7 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• A theft was reported Dec. 7 on the 200 block of Liberty Street NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• A driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 6 on Hackman Avenue NE and Hillwind Road NE.

Criminal property damage

• Property damage was reported Dec. 1 on the 6000 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 1 on the 1400 block of 76th Avenue NE.

• A garage was reported vandalized Dec. 1 on the 5800 block of 2 1/2 Street NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 1 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 2 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

• Two dryer units were damaged and change was reported stolen Dec. 3 on the 1000 block of 52nd Avenue NE.

• Bay windows were reported damaged with a BB gun Dec. 4 on the 6100 block of 5th Street NE.

• Vandalism was reported Dec. 4 on the 5700 block of East River Road NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 4 on the 40 block of 64th Way NE.

• Property damage was reported Dec. 7 on the 1200 block of Moore Lake Drive NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers