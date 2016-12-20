Columbia Heights assistant principal selected for Nobel Education Award

Columbia Heights High School Assistant Principal John Kulick has been selected as a 2016 Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars.

He was nominated by senior Sabrina Tobe for his outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence. Each year, student members of the National Society of High School Scholars are invited to nominate an educator who has made a significant contribution to their academic career.

Columbia Heights High School Assistant Principal John Kulick and senior Sabrina Tobe (Submitted Photo)

“Mr. Kulick is more than an administrator, he cares about students,” Tobe wrote in her nomination. “He’s always there when you need him and he’s great at giving advice and listening.” Tobe, who plans to attend college after graduation this June, added that sometimes she feels overwhelmed and has a lot of questions about her future. “Mr. Kulick reassures me every time that everything’s going to be alright; he goes the extra mile for students,” she wrote. “Overall, he’s an amazing administrator, mentor, friend and person,” Tobe said.

The National Society of High School Scholars is a society of students who meet the highest standards, all of whom meet a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA, are in the top 10 percent of their class, earn a 1750 or higher SAT score, 200 or higher PSAT score, and a 26 or higher ACT score, as well as scoring a four or five on any Advanced Placement exam.

Kulick said that he is honored to receive this award.

“To know I was able to touch someone’s life makes this award an even greater honor,” Kulick said, who noted that his philosophy as a high school administrator is to be student-centered, but also a “futurist who helps students like Sabrina set their goals and proceed in the right direction to meet them.”

Educators of Distinction are chosen because of their efforts to make a lasting difference in a student’s life by encouraging them to strive for excellence in all their endeavors. All outstanding role models and exemplary practitioners, this award acknowledges some of the most elite high school teachers, counselors, or administrators nationwide. The Nobel Educator of Distinction award was first established in 2002 by the senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prize.

Kulick is the first educator in Columbia Heights Public Schools to be selected for this honor. He is currently in his second year as an administrator at Columbia Heights High School. He previously served in the same role at the Columbia Academy for 13 years.

Kulick is now eligible to compete for the Claes Nobel Educator of the Year award.