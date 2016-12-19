Police reports from Columbia Heights from Nov. 30 – Dec. 7

Theft, burglary

• Theft was reported on Dec. 1 on the 4900 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Items were reported stolen on Dec. 1 on the 4800 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Theft of a firearm was reported on Dec. 3 on the 4900 block of University Ave. NE.

• An iPhone was reported stolen on Dec. 3 on the 3900 block of Jefferson St. NE.

• Theft of a vehicle was reported on Dec. 4 on the 3900 block of Reservoir Blvd. NE.

• Theft of a vehicle was reported on Dec. 4 on the 3900 block of Tyler St. NE.

• Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 4 on the 800 block of 45th Ave. NE. in Hilltop.

• Package theft was reported on Dec. 5 on the 4200 block of University Ave. NE.

• A handicap parking pass was reported stolen on Dec. 5 on the 4900 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Items from a vehicle were reported stolen on Dec. 5 on the 3900 block of Tyler St. Ne.

• Package theft was reported on Dec. 5 on the 3900 block of Tyler St. NE.

• Theft was reported on Dec. 5 on the 5000 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Theft of candy was reported on Dec. 5 on the 4200 block of Central Ave. NE.

• Theft of prescription medication was reported on Dec. 6 on the 1000 block of 41st Ave. NE.

• Package theft was reported on Dec. 6 on the 4400 block of 2nd St. NE.

• Package theft was reported on Dec. 6 on the 600 block of 37th Ave. NE.

• Package theft was reported on Dec. 6 on the 1200 block of Pierce Terrace NE.

• A no-pay report was taken on Dec. 7 on the 4800 block of Central Ave. NE.

Criminal property damage

• Vandalism to a vehicle was reported on Dec. 6 on the 5100 block of University Ave. NE.

— Compiled by Sarah Burghardt, Sun Focus Newspapers