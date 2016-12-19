OurLife: After a lifetime of travel, she still has a bag packed for the next adventure

By Sue Webber

Contributing writer Eileen Kalow of New Brighton first fell in love with traveling after a college trip to Europe. (Submitted photo)

Eileen Kalow remembers going to her grandparents’ farm in North Dakota every summer when she was growing up. “My parents were from North Dakota,” she said.

“I love to travel,” said Kalow, a resident of New Brighton.

But her first really big trip came in the summer of 1958. “A French professor at St. Olaf College was organizing a trip to Europe that would cost $1,320,” she said. “I begged my father for the money.”

The two-and-one-half-month trip included tours of 21 countries, and the fee covered hotels, meals and sightseeing.

“That trip helped me blossom and helped me mature and grow and have more confidence in myself,” Kalow said. “It was a wonderful trip.”

Kalow, a nurse practitioner from 1972-99, was in the first class of nurse practitioners to graduate from the University of Minnesota. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force, where she served from 1974-94, traveling as a flight nurse until she retired as a lieutenant colonel.

After she and her husband, Dick, a plumber, married in 1989, they did a lot of traveling. A longtime dream to go around the world came true in 1994, when she and her husband took that trip, Kalow said. “We flew to Los Angeles and the ship left from there,” she said. “We landed in New York 98 days later.”

They also traveled around South America in a series of four back-to-back cruises. “We saw Marvin Hamlisch and the Rockettes on the world cruise,” Kalow said. “It was one of the best trips in my whole life.”

They also enjoyed trip to Australia and New Zealand.

“I love to travel,” she said. “I’ve been in all the states except Idaho and West Virginia.”

The couple, who were campers for the last 11 years and went South for the winter, first purchased a pop-up camper, then graduated upward to a truck camper, followed by a class C RV, and finally a motorhome. They sold the motorhome in June. “My husband has medical issues so he does not travel much,” Kalow said. “That’s why we have stopped our RV lifestyle.”

The couple found the best weather in Phoenix, Kalow said. “It cooled off at night and there weren’t any bugs,” she said. “It wasn’t the greenest country, though. There was a lot of brown sand.”

The Kalows worked for their site costs (electricity and water) at Clay Garden State Park in Tallahassee, and then worked for site costs in Arizona.

“I had various jobs,” said Kalow. “I worked in the beauty shop, since I’m a licensed cosmetician. I also worked in the activity center and rental office.” Dick worked maintenance at McClay Garden State Park in Tallahassee, Fla., and then had a number of jobs at camp sites in Mesa, Ariz.: security at Viewpoint RV Resort, captain of tables and chairs setup at Valle Del Oro, and repairing party supplies at Mesa Regal RV Resort .

“As long as I can walk and travel, I’ll still try to take a big trip every year,” Kalow said.

She took a Costa Rica caravan tour for two weeks and went to South Korea for two weeks this summer. “We had a personal guide,” she said. “It was wonderful.” Eileen Kalow is pictured at the ruins of Wertheim Castle in Wertheim Germany, on Main River. (Submitted photo)

Kalow took a river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest with her son in August, and spent Thanksgiving with her children in California.

“Next year we’re going to take a railroad trip from Minneapolis to Seattle, Vancouver, Banff and Schenectady,” she said.

What’s on her trip bucket list? She’d like to go to the Great Wall, and also to Egypt, she said.

“Traveling isn’t easy, but it’s very broadening and interesting,” Kalow said. “Planes aren’t always on time, and there are schedule delays. But I still have my cosmetics bag packed all the time.”

Her other passions are tennis and bridge, Kalow said.

“I was in a tennis league in Arizona from Nov. 1 to the first week in March, and we had matches every week,” she said. “I will miss that terribly. Every day is play day in Arizona. This will be our first winter at home in many years.”

She played bridge twice a week in Arizona; she plays twice a month when she’s at home.

In addition to her work as a nurse practitioner, Kalow said she has “dabbled” in cosmetology, and completed a chef course at Anoka Hennepin and Century College in St. Paul. She’s also taken a travel agent course at Anoka Hennepin.

“I’m doing a scrapbook on my life,” Kalow said. “It’s been fun. Every year in my Christmas letter, I list highlights of the year.”