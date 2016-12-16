Snow accumulation can block vents and freeze natural gas meters

MINNEAPOLIS, December 15, 2016 –As Minnesotans experience the first snow and ice accumulation of the season, CenterPoint Energy would like to remind the public of important safety tips which also help to prevent service interruption and ensure proper meter operation.

Snow and ice accumulation on or near the natural gas meter set and/ or on the roof above a meter can lead to potentially dangerous conditions, including natural gas buildup in homes and businesses and service disruptions.

Knowing how the gas meter operates and recognizing these warning signs can help prevent potential problems:

Regulators are designed to maintain a constant pressure, ensure safe delivery of natural gas and vent natural gas safely to the atmosphere.

Accumulations of snow and ice on the meter set can also cause the regulator to malfunction by blocking the vent and freezing the regulator which can potentially lead to natural gas venting inside the home rather than outside.

Thawing snow or ice dams from rooftops above the meter should be kept clear to prevent ice from encasing the meter or chunks of ice falling on the meter causing potential damage.

Additionally, customers should maintain a path clear of snow or debris to provide easy access to the natural gas meter.

CenterPoint Energy would also like to remind the public of important winter natural gas safety tips:

Do not deposit snow piles on or near the meter.

Do not use a snow blower or shovel near the meter or attempt to remove ice from the meter yourself. You can use a broom to keep the snow cleared around and on top of the meter and piping.

Call 1-800-296-9815 if there is ice on the meter or one or more of the following conditions exist: Meter is located below a downspout Overhang or eave does not fully extend over the meter Meter is located below a roof valley without a gutter Meter is located below an exterior water spout



If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to do the same.

Do not start or drive your car into or near a gas leak or vapor cloud

Do not use electric switches, telephones (including cell phones), or anything that could cause a spark

Once safely away from the area, call the CenterPoint Energy emergency gas leak hot line at 1-800-296-9815 and 911 to report the location and description of the leak and CenterPoint Energy will dispatch a trained service technician immediately

For more natural gas safety tips, visit the company’s website at CenterPointEnergy.com/BeSafe.

