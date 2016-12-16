OurLife: She’ll plan your trip – and even go with you, if you wish

By Sue Webber

Contributing writer Carol Giuliani owner of Senior Travel Companion Services in Eden Prairie, is pictured near the Tall Ships in Duluth. (Submitted photo)

If you are an adult or senior who would like to take a vacation but can’t travel alone, or if you need help arranging a trip, Carol Giuliani may be able to help you.

Giuliani, a resident of Eden Prairie, is an attorney who also has been a caregiver for more than 30 years.

“Vacation planning is my life-long passion,” said Giuliani, who owns Senior Travel Companion Services. “I made the job official a yeavr ago,” she said, adding that she believes she is the only person in the Midwest who has a business like that.

Since January, she has been on “a lot of driving trips” that have taken her to a total of 19 states. On one trip, she is driving a woman to bury her mother’s ashes. On another trip, she’s flying with a woman to San Francisco to be with her son; Giuliani has booked the tickets and arranged for a rental car.

She took a couple to Florida and stayed long enough to help them get groceries and Wi-Fi set up. She accompanied a blind person and one with early onset dementia on a trip to Florida. And another client asked for her help in arranging a family reunion in New York.

One gentleman requested her help in planning a trip to Tennessee to do his bucket list of experiences: Grand Old Opry, Graceland, and classic car shows. He, Giuliani and the man’s caretaker made the trip together. “What a blast the three of us had together,” Giuliani said. “It’s interesting to be embedded in a family.

“The trips are all customized,” said Giuliani, who meets with clients in advance to learn about their situations. “Sometimes I take people somewhere and then leave them,” she said. “On other occasions, they want me to stay around. I even ended up serving cake at a graduation party. I will cook, and that’s a bonus to some clients.”

Some people plan their own trips, while others ask her to handle the transportation for them, she said. “Most say they would travel more, but they think there are too many impediments,” she said. “A lot of families would like to have someone with their aging loved ones when they travel.”

Her personal travels have included excursions through North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

“Machu Picchu was an adventure in 2011, and I was in Dubai and Italy for 17 days in January 2015,” she said.

She will put together a trip for any client, by air, train or car, and accompany them, if requested.

“I will work within your budget to craft and customize a trip or adventure that allows you to have the experience you desire, without the hassle of planning, or the worry of unanticipated consequences,” Giuliani said. “I will do as much or as little as you want. Because I love to travel, my fees are minimal and flexible. And there are deals to be had out there.”

Giuliani said she gained knowledge of working with seniors starting at the age of 15, when she worked in a nursing home. She is used to hiring caregivers for handicapped clients.

A graduate of St. Louis Park High School, she said she originally went to college to major in history, and then went to law school.

“My dad had a stroke at the age of 56, and I helped care for him for 25 years,” Giuliani said. “I learned an awful lot.”

She is a bonded, insured professional fiduciary, trained by the Volunteers of America in 1993, and certified by the National Guardianship Foundation in 2006. She practiced law for 10 years and is a 22-year member of the Minnesota Association of Guardians and Conservators.

She and her husband, an attorney, have three sons, all of whom are “working on their careers,” Giuliani said.

“This is like a post-retirement career for me,” she said.