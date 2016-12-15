Live Well at Home grants to help homeless older Minnesotans

Services to provide and improve housing for older adults who are homeless or at risk of being so are funded this year by Live Well at Home grants administered by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The housing-related grants are among a total of $7.1 million grants awarded to 32 organizations providing services and supports that allow older Minnesotans to remain in their homes rather than move to nursing homes or other more expensive settings.

Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper announced the grants recently while visiting an Alliance Housing Incorporated building in Minneapolis’s Whittier neighborhood that serves primarily older Minnesotans with low incomes. Alliance Housing is receiving $700,000 to help build a new 41-unit affordable housing project in Minneapolis’s Longfellow neighborhood to serve older homeless adults, a population that is on the rise across Minnesota. In 2015, the number of homeless adults age 55 and older was 843, an 8 percent increase from 2012, according to Wilder Research’s most recent one-night statewide study of homeless people.

“Minnesota is a national leader in providing long-term services and supports for older adults in part because Live Well at Home grants have helped people stay home as they age, which is what most prefer,” said Piper. “This year we have a greater focus in the expanding older adult population who need housing. For all Minnesotans, safe, affordable housing is fundamental to quality of life.”

Live Well at Home grants to stabilize housing are going to the following organizations serving Anoka and Ramsey Counties:

• Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, $431,544 to serve 50 to 60 additional older homeless adults within its Homeless Elders program by providing case management and secure housing in Hennepin and Ramsey counties.

• Augustana Care, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington counties, to launch Learning Lab for Eldercare Technologies, which offers demonstrations of tools designed to help elders stay safely in their homes, $252,224

• Faith Community Nurse Network of the Greater Twin Cities, Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Isanti, Mower, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Wabasha, Washington, Winona and Wright counties, to reduce falls among older adults through the Stepping On program, $207,243

• Korean Service Center, Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties, to expand the Escort/Transportation Program for Korean elders, $52,400

• State Services for the Blind, statewide, to expand the Aging Eyes Initiative to provide training and early vision loss intervention resources to existing aging network providers across Minnesota, $76,000

• Store To Door, Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott and Washington counties, to establish new service models that better meet the food needs of under-served elderly adults, specifically older adults in poverty, low-income seniors, older adults from the Somali immigrant community and people living in senior housing and assisted living, $181,553

• Vision Loss Resources, Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Washington and Wright counties, to provide cost-effective services to help older adults with uncorrectable vision loss to increase their independence and remain in their homes, $363,500.