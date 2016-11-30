Letter: New Civic Campus in Fridley

To the Editor:

In the next few weeks someone may come to your door asking you to sign a petition to stop the project for a new civic campus in Fridley. We will NOT be signing this petition and urge YOU not to sign it.

Our City Hall, Fire, Police and Public Works buildings do not meet current building codes, safety and access requirements, and do not address gender and operational problems. By the age and condition of the buildings they are beyond their useful life and are obsolete.

For the average home in Fridley there would be a cost difference of about $2.50/month to bandaid the old buildings or move ahead with the City Council approved campus plan. If these costs are not financed and must come out of operational revenues it would force the City to cut back on Police, Fire and Public Works services. Services we all rely on. WE are not willing to compromise the essential services that provide for a safe, healthy, clean community, the reasons we live in Fridley.

We support the City Council in moving forward with the project and it’s financing, and do not want to see delays by bringing a referendum to the voters at a cost of $15-20,000. No Petition = moving forward.

Mary & Stephen Eggert

Fridley