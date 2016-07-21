Eagles Specavek is an All-Star in more ways than one

Without a doubt one of the hardest things to do is to step outside our own comfort zones. Our comfort zones provide us with confidence, security and to some degree, identity. We’re masters of our own disguise, rulers of our personal kingdoms, architects of our own realities—all within our comfort zone. Alec Specavek (Submitted photo)

Who would want to leave that?

Some do.

And, those who choose to strip away the protective comfort zone layer embark on a journey that is filled with uncertainty, triumphs and evolution.

“Growing up, I always wanted to go to Maple Grove” said recent Totino-Grace graduate Alec Specavek. And, why wouldn’t he? That was comfortable to him. It’s what he knew, where he grew up playing little league baseball, all of his friends were there.

Maple Grove provided systems already understood and an appeal that was all-to-familiar to Specavek. During his junior high days Specavek knew he was growing and began to consider his options. For some, it may be hard to think that someone as young as an eighth grader can come to a preverbial fork-in-the-road situation so young but that’s exactly where Specavek found himself.

Maple Grove is a great school and would provide Specavek with security, confidence and plenty of opportunity. But Specavek contemplated Totino-Grace because it had an allure. Not the kind of allure that had Specavek believing the grass would be greener, but a sense of unknown, a mystique about a school which has a rap sheet of excellence longer than the road of Interstate 694 which essentially connects these two schools.

“I really enjoyed the way that everyone connected with me on a personal level and the way we felt like a family” Specavek said about the culture at Totino-Grace. Unlike so many others, Specavek decided to go down the road less traveled and step outside his comfort zone and attend Totino-Grace.

It’s a decision Specavek said he’s never regretted. “My best decision ever was to go to Totino-Grace” he said. “The way I was welcomed and to the way I was accepted by my teachers, classmates and teammates assured me I made the right decision.”

Baseball is kind of Specavek’s thing; you could say he’s kind of a big deal.

Specavek’s love for the game of baseball started as far back as when he could hit the ball around the yard with his family. As he grew older, his love for the game grew larger. And for Specavek it all culminated this season when he was a shining star for a Totino-Grace that experienced a rollercoaster season.

“We started out really strong even though we were young and short on pitching” said Specavek. “We’d have our good games then we’d have our bad games which led up to us playing really well in sections; it was a lot of fun” he said.

And he’s right. Totino-Grace started 8-1 over their first nine games of the season and were nearly unbeatable. For a team short on pitching it sure didn’t seem like it. The Eagles were able to hold their opponents to three runs or less in seven of those first nine games including two shutouts and three one-run games. Specavek himself had one of the shutouts and held his hometown team of Maple Grove to just one run during that stretch.

After such a hot start it looked as though Totino-Grace was shoe-in to be considered a state contender. But then, Totino-Grace fluttered. The Eagles would go on to drop five of their following seven games and fall to just four games above .500 at 10-6.

Eventually Totino-Grace would get on a roll winning three of their final four of the regular season before shocking everyone in the section playoffs by beating Champlin Park who came into the section as the top seed.

Totino-Grace’s bid for a state berth would fall short but Specavek’s accomplishments would not go unnoticed. Some of the sting of having their season end abruptly to Champlin Park would be cleansed as Specavek would be selected onto the All-State team by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association.

And Specavek is just honored to have been selected. See, because for Specavek, baseball hasn’t necessarily been a bed of roses. During his junior year Specavek suffered a catastrophic arm injury in which he separated two muscles. All indications by Specavek’s doctor were that he may never be able to pitch a baseball again.

But through work and rehabilitation Specavek picked up a baseball to pitch for the first time in December of 2015, nearly eight months after his injury. Through careful training Specavek prepared himself working nearly every day to get his arm back to form.

That work would pay off as Specavek became an instrumental role in the Eagles pitching rotation this past season with his 51 1/3 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to just 11 walks and a 1.64 ERA leading him to his All-State selection.

Overcoming that adversity caused by injury is Specavek’s fondest memory but little did he know that was going to wind up being a two-part story. Part one just happened to be the injury and rehabilitation and his regular season. Part two happens to be his All-State selection and his performance during the 40th Annual Play Ball All-Star Series.

Getting selected was just one thing, but his starting contribution was another. Specavek would pitch five innings, striking out five, while giving up just one unearned run during his only start of the All-Star series for Metro North who’d capture the series championship with a 3-0 record.

To his surprise, Specavek’s performance would capture him the Todd Oakes Most Valuable Pitcher of the Play Ball All-Star Series. The award, who is given to the most influential pitcher of the series is named of legendary Minnesota Golden Gophers Pitching Coach, Todd Oakes, who lost his four-year battle with acute myeloid leukemia back in May.

“I was so surprised that I was selected for the award, as if the All-Star series wasn’t enough enjoyment for me to play baseball with some of my childhood friends again they award me with this award” said Specavek. “Given what this award stands for and who it’s in honor of, it’s truly a privilege to have my name associated with it” he said.

Think about that. In a years’ time, Specavek went from thinking he may never pitch against to starting a game in the All-Star series only to eventually wind up winning the Most Valuable Pitchers award—sounds like Specavek might have a new favorite memory.

Specavek also learned the value of team and family and built his acceptance when he stepped onto the football field and knew no one. “I was nervous, I knew absolutely no one, but through June practice, two-a-days we all built a brotherhood which began my positive experience at Totino-Grace and made me part of the family” said Specavek. “Football meant a lot to me, it was amazing to watch how the coaches built us into better people, students, and athletes—even more amazing was how everyone bought into the system collectively which set us up for the most success possible.”

This fall, Specavek will head to the University of Minnesota where he will begin studying to become a pediatric pharmacist. “I love working with and helping kids” he said, “it’s always been a passion of mine and it feels like I am able to give back to the younger generation.”

But the memories and development that Specavek had at Totino-Grace are things he will never forget. “I want to say thank you to all of my coaches, teachers, classmates and teammates, without them, I would have never grown into the person I am today. The challenges they put in front of us in the classroom and on the field have only prepared me to make the best out of my life and that’s how I know going to Totino-Grace was the best decision I have ever made.”

