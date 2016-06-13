Mounds View district begins implementing elementary literacy recommendations

In May, the Mounds View School Board heard how the elementary literacy program improvements are progressing.

During the 2014-15 school year, the District Management Council worked with the Mounds View School District to examine elementary literacy instruction. The primary objective of this project was to improve elementary literacy practices through identifying strengths and growth areas for the district’s literacy program.

Throughout this year, staff has been working with the district’s elementary schools to implement the council’s recommendations.

Summary of work

Lead Literacy Coach Shannon Roney summarized the work that has occurred this school year, which includes:

• Reset of balanced literacy.

• Incorporating more literacy coaches.

• Developing a literacy framework that includes narrative and a three-year implementation guide.

• Aligning entrance and exit criteria for literacy interventions across the district.

• Defining core resources for professional development and instruction that focuses on consistency.

• Embedded professional development at each site has helped teams effectively implement the council’s strategies.

Regarding the hiring of more literacy coaches, Roney said, “I really feel like the team of coaches and the ability to collaborate together has strengthened our ability to do that great work in the district.”

What’s been learned

According to the elementary literacy report:

• Literacy coaches have been instrumental in providing embedded professional development that is necessary to improve the district’s literacy program.

• The three-year implementation guide gives structure and focus to the work that is needed to make improvements to the literacy program.

• Core resources need to include quality anchor texts that support professional development.

Next steps

Next steps for the second year of the three-year implementation plan include:

• Supporting teams in summer professional learning and literacy.

• Supporting sites in use of core resources.

• Coaching team will complete phonics and word study framework.

• Evaluating the impact of the council’s recommendations on the district’s literacy program.