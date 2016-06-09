A message about rape and privilege

Hey, guys. Can we talk?

Look, I know that with all this election nonsense jackhammering our brains lately, our collective national tensions are a little high. We tend to argue, fight, snipe, belittle, insult. It’s pretty much expected nowadays. I get it.

It’s nearly impossible to try to calmly and rationally convince anybody about anything, and in the process, media spin or general public opinion obfuscates or distracts from what’s most important or crucial about any given topic.

On June 2, former Stanford University student Brock Turner was sentenced for the January 2015 sexual assault of an unconscious 22-year-old woman. However, while prosecutors asked for a six-year prison sentence, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky instead gave Turner six months in county jail, followed by three years probation.

Just let that sink in. A man brutally rapes a severely intoxicated woman behind a dumpster on campus. This act was witnessed by two other students. A rape kit and witness testimony provided all the damning evidence needed to put this man behind bars.

And on top of that, a 7,000-word impact statement by the victim herself at the sentencing put an emphatic coda to this awful experience she had been put through, and she will have to live with for the rest of her life.

So why didn’t Persky make an example of Turner and throw him behind bars for a large chunk of his life? Because he was young and stupid, obviously.

According to Persky, a lack of criminal history and Turner’s age would make a multi-year sentence too harsh, and that “a prison sentence would have a severe impact on him … I think he will not be a danger to others.”

Except he IS a danger to others. The very reason why he was tried in the first place was because he was a clear and present danger to a defenseless woman last January. Brock Turner is a rapist. Brock Turner violated another human being. And, he’s getting off with what could practically be considered a slap on the wrist.

People who have been caught in possession of marijuana have seen harsher punishments than Brock Turner, and this is another drop in the bucket of the frightening way our culture reacts to rape and sexual assault.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice, one in four college women have reported to have survived rape or attempted rape in their lifetime. According to the NIJ and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every six women in the United States has been the victim of rape or attempted rape in her lifetime, while one in 33 men have been a rape or attempted rape victim.

There are plenty more statistics one can share, and they don’t even include various other forms of sexual assault, including molestation, unwanted groping or even unsolicited kissing.

This is a problem. This has always been a problem, and yet, even in 2016, many of us are completely unable or unwilling to accept or even acknowledge it. In a statement responding to his son’s light sentence, Dan Turner lamented the fact that his son’s six-month sentence and registry as a sex offender would be “a steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action out of his 20-plus years of life.”

Okay, let’s stop right there. Turner’s father crassly described a woman’s rape as “20 minutes of action.” This tone-deaf description of a woman’s brutal violation rather succinctly sums up our society’s pathetic grasp on the seriousness of rape, rape culture and the severe physical and psychological effects placed on victims.

It also didn’t help that Turner’s father tried to spin his son as a victim by noting how he can never achieve his dream of becoming a professional swimmer, or that “his every waking minute is consumed with worry, anxiety, fear, and depression.”

Tough break, kid. What a shame. You know what? I’m convinced. Let’s get this kid a full presidential pardon and a place on the U.S. Olympic swimming team, because, you know, he clearly learned his lesson.

This is the kind of privileged bile that absolutely necessitates increased education, awareness and prosecution of rape and sexual assault. Whether he likes it or not, Brock Turner became the poster boy for rape culture in America.

And, as someone who has many friends and even family members who have been raped, assaulted or otherwise victimized by an intimate partner or a complete stranger, I want people like Brock Turner’s father and even the mainstream media to pick up a few tips I have for them to be better educated on how to properly respond to sexual assault:

• Did she wear a low-cut top? A short skirt? A lot of make-up? Doesn’t matter. She didn’t deserve to be raped.

• Was he drunk? Was he high? Doesn’t matter. He didn’t deserve to be raped.

• Was she walking home by herself? Doesn’t matter. She didn’t deserve to be raped.

• Did he have a history of promiscuity? Doesn’t matter. He didn’t deserve to be raped.

• Was he a star athlete, a community member in good standing, someone with no previous criminal record, a student with a bright future? Doesn’t matter. He had no right to rape anyone.

If you’re unable to properly process these maddeningly simple ideas, and if you’re unable to teach yourself and your children that the best way to place the blame for rape is on the rapists instead of the victims themselves, then you’re part of the problem.

