Compassion Action Network explores the mental health system

Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota, and a panel of speakers spoke during the May 5 Compassion Action Network meeting in the Unity Hospital Auditorium.

The network is an organization described as a collaborative effort of Anoka County Human Services, faith communities and nonprofit organizations that intends to build resources and strengthen the community.

During the meeting, discussion regarding the public’s understanding of mental illness and current steps to improve the mental health system in the Anoka County community took place.

Abderholden has devoted her career to changing laws and attitudes that affect people with disabilities and their families. She is well known for her public policy work in Minnesota.

“When people talk about our mental health system they will use words like fractured and broken but I really want us to change the framework in which we talk about our mental health system,” said Abderholden. “We have laid down the foundation ­­— it is not broken it is starting.”

Who is mental illness effecting?

Mental illness effects one in four adults and 20 percent of youth ages 13 to 18, according to NAMI Minnesota.

“Half of all adults who experience mental illness will experience symptoms before the age of 14 and 75 percent by the age of 26,” said Abderholden. “If we only look at how we build the adult mental health system we essentially will be missing the boat.”

Most people do not realize that mental illnesses are treatable conditions that are biological in nature. As technology progresses, specialists have been able examine the brain and see physical and chemical changes as they relate to mental illnesses.

“We do not know all the causes yet to look at primary prevention but we do know that stress, traumatic experiences and genetics play a role,” said Abderholden “It is not anybody’s fault.”

Discrimination for mental health treatment under private and public insurance is more prevalent than one might have originally expected.

First, a person could not get insurance if he or she had a preexisting condition including depression or anxiety before the Affordable Care Act was passed.

“We did not have private insurance covering it,” said Abderholden.

Medicaid, a social health care program for families and individuals with low income and limited resources, also discriminates against mental disabilities, according to Abderholden.

“They have a lifetime limit on the number of impatient psych days they will pay for,” she said. “They will only pay for 150 bed days so if you are on Medicaid and use over 150 days either the hospital eats that as a reimbursed cost or the person has to find the money.”

Medicaid, since its beginning, has an Institution for Mental Disease exclusion, which says Medicaid can not be used in any facility that has more than 16 beds where more than half of the people are being treated for a mental illness.

Medicaid funds can not be used in Anoka. For that reason, there are only 16 hospital beds for community behavioral health patients.

“That is a real problem,” said Abderholden. “And you think, ‘okay so we can not use Medicaid for Anoka,’ but how this played out in preventing us from building our community mental health system is a thing called Title 19 Waivers. You might of heard of CADI (Community Access for Disability Inclusion) Waivers or Developmental Disability Waivers but when we were closing down institutions for people with developmental disabilities we were able to get a waiver from the federal government that allowed us to take the dollars we were using in our institutions to treat people with developmental disabilities and move those dollars into the community.”

However, there are no Medicaid dollars in the institution for people with mental illness so there is no money to move over into the community.

“We had no waiver for people with mental illness so we did not have a core fund to pay for those community mental health services,” said Abderholden. “Also, for children, it is called the TEFRA program, which allows middle income families to access the array of in-home services that you can get through the Medicaid program and they have a higher standard for kids with mental illnesses than kids with other disabilities.”

Children with other disabilities only need to have the level of need for at-home placement but children with mental illness require hospital level of care. There are far fewer families of children with mental illness who are able to access the in-home services that are available to children with other disabilities.

“When you look at these three major sources of funding for our health care system we are not there for people who live with a mental illness,” said Abderholden.

The state of Minnesota is also facing a major provider shortage. There are counties in the state that do not have psychologists or even clinical social workers.

“Even if you can get your insurance to pay for it you might not be able to find someone to actually provide the treatment that you need,” said Abderholden.

“Our dream also wasn’t realized because of stigma,” said Abderholden. “We throw that word around a lot but really it is just a nice word for discrimination and I think we really need to start seeing it for what it is. When I ask people to close their eyes and imagine someone with a mental illness it is someone that is older or maybe someone who is homeless. It is not someone who looks like you. It is not someone that you will go have lunch with.”

When it is decided that someone with a mental illness does not look like you it is much easier to push it aside.

There are also several slang words for mental illnesses like crazy, psycho and nuts but there are not slang words for conditions like heart disease or lung cancer.

“I am not trying to be P.C. or anything like that but the words we use are very powerful,” said Abderholden. “Why don’t we use words like courageous for someone who lives with schizophrenia? Does it not take an incredible amount of courage when you are hearing those negative voices every single day that you would leave your house?”

“We have actually made a lot of progress to build our mental health system,” said Abderholden. “It is not broken but we are building it.”

The Minnesota Mental Health Action Group, formed in 2006, came together to find ways to build the foundation of the mental health system in Minnesota.

“A lot of things were passed that year,” said Abderholden. “School linked mental health services – we included a lot of different types of treatments and support under both Medicaid and Minnesota Care.”

The school link mental health grant was doubled in 2013, which was approved after the Sandy Hook shooting. Funding for mental health crisis teams was also increased to help prevent the need for hospital stays.

First episode programs have also been implemented to prevent a mental illness from becoming debilitating. Early detection of mental illness can be extremely important to a successful recovery.

“Over the last decade we have pushed evidence bases practices,” said Abderholden. “It is not that we don’t know what works because we do. We have built the foundation of our mental health system – we just need to create access.”

In Minnesota, 150 psychiatric residential treatment facility beds, which provide a more intensive level of care than the current residential treatment have been added.

“We should start seeing those over the next year,” said Abderholden. “There were also 15 beds added at Anoka to address the issue with the 48-hour rule.”

Additionally, four psychiatric spots have also been added in Minnesota and the loan forgiveness program has been expanded to all mental health professionals. Other action being considered includes:

• Creating more behavioral health homes.

• Using telemedicine, which is the use of telecommunication and information technologies to provide clinical health care at a distance.

• Adding clubhouses to Medicaid.

• Adding one hour of suicide prevention training to teachers.

• Adding a five percent rate increase for all community mental health providers.

• Adding a diversion from the juvenile justice system.

• Expanding the crisis housing fund.

• Funding for state operated programs

“Our goal is to create a mental health system that makes it easy for the individual to access treatment,” said Abderholden. “We want to develop a treatment that actually treats the mental illness and not just hold them for a day or two.”

Compassion Action Network meetings are free of charge and open to the public.

For more information on network meetings, visit compassionactionnetwork.org

