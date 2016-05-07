Green Valley Buffet set to open in Fridley

The Green Valley Buffet at 6540 University Ave. NE is inching closer to a grand opening. The restaurant, which is replacing the Old County Buffet in the Fridley Holly Center, will offer traditional and buffet style dining.

Under the same ownership as Basha Wood Grill in Columbia Heights, the 12,000-square-foot restaurant in Fridley seats approximately 265 guests and is expected to feature a wide variety of unique and traditional items, including Mediterranean, American and Chinese dishes. Green Valley also offers Halal cuisine. The Green Valley Buffet at 6540 University Ave. NE is replacing the recently closed Old County Buffet in the Fridley Holly Center. (Sun staff photo by Sam Lenhart)

“We want to be different from the traditional Chinese buffets,” said Green Valley Buffet manager Ahmed Elsayed.

Asked about the customer experience, Elsayed said, “We are all about being authentic and satisfying our customers. We have many chefs and each chef specializes in their own menu. We want our customers to experience real authentic food.”

The restaurant has a large group spaces that can seat up to 60 people. The room is apart from the larger dinning area and offer a more intimate experience perfect for birthdays, special events or business meetings. There is no fee to reserve the private room.

If customers want a mid-meal stretch, an arcade featuring classic games like the claw machine and car racing will be at their disposal.

“We are a family friendly restaurant and I think kids will really enjoy the arcade,” said Elsayed

The restaurant is also expecting the original menu to change based on customer suggestion.

“If people want something that we do not currently have on the menu we are open to making changes,” said Elsayed. “We expect things to change as we get customer feedback. If a customer wants something we will do it for them.”

The family friendly restaurant will offer a daily lunch buffet until 3:30 p.m. Dinner offers a more extensive buffet line-up. Take-out options will be available.

Green Valley buffet will be open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The restaurant will also remain open for all major holidays.

A grand opening has yet to be scheduled.

For more information, call 612-404-8665.

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]