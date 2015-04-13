Buzz’s Barber Shop in Fridley celebrates 50 years in business

By Cynthia Parsons

Contributing Writer

There is nothing like going to a traditional barbershop these days – no gimmicks, just a nice haircut and good conversation.

Buzz’s Barber Shop in Moon Plaza on 6347 University Ave. NE in Fridley. (Photo by Cynthia Parsons)

On March 23, Buzz Arndt celebrated his 50th year as a barber and owner of Buzz’s Barber Shop on 6347 University Ave. NE in Fridley.

Arndt, whose uncle was a barber, got into barbering when a cousin helped him finance barbershop school in Columbia Heights. Arndt paid him back within a year.

After he graduated from barbershop school in 1964, Arndt worked at a barbershop in Columbia Heights for six months. He began at his current shop before the big tornado in 1965. In 1970, Arndt bought out the owner of the barbershop.

Today, Arndt serves customers from age five to 95 years old. Ten of his customers have been with him for 50 years. Most of his customers are men. However, when short hair is in fashion for women, he gets more women coming into the barbershop.

During the time of the Beatles and the “hippie times,” there were fewer haircuts. Now, people have mostly short hair so business can be steady.

Arndt said, “I can tell when the customers are walking in from their car to the shop what kind of style they like and the tools I’m going to use.”

There is an old-style barber pole spinning outside his shop that is lit up day and night.

People ask Arndt, “When are you going to retire?” He tells them, “When I can’t cut anymore. When you see me laying behind this chair – deader than a doornail – then I’m done.” Owner Buzz Arndt cuts hair of long-time customer Luther Martinson on March 28. (Photo by Cynthia Parsons)

Arndt added, “I have the greatest customers in the world. There is not one customer that I don’t like. I appreciate that they stick with me and they tell me ‘don’t ever retire.’”

He has cut some famous heads such as Jerry Seeman, head of the NFL referees; Jerry Menzell, former President Gerald Ford’s valet; and former Governor Jesse Ventura’s son, Tyrel Ventura, when he was a kid. Amongst the bands he used to cut hair for include The Stinson Brothers and Keith Zeller and The Starliners.

Arndt hasn’t changed his pricing for 25 years. He still charges $12 for haircuts and $11 for kids under 14 years old.

On March 28, Jesse Smith was in the chair getting his hair cut. Smith said he gets his haircut every four weeks. Sometimes, Smith brings his kids in and Arndt gives the kids a few pennies to use in his shop’s old-fashioned gumball machine.

Luther Martinson was the first customer to get his hair cut that morning and has been coming to Arndt every six weeks for 10 years.

Arndt, a native of New Ulm, Minn., grew up on a farm that Schell’s Brewery bought this past year and has recently started expansion construction on the property.

At 14 years old, Arndt bought his first motorcycle. Born Ezra William Arndt Jr., he got his nickname “Buzz” from racing motorcycles for more than 40 years.

He raced at Daytona National Speedway in Florida, Sturgis in South Dakota and raced tracks all over Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. Buzz Arndt on March 28 cuts hair of Jesse Smith in front of a “Thanks for being our barber for 50 years!” sign given to Buzz from his customers. (Photo by Cynthia Parsons)

Arndt won more than 100 State Championships and raced for Kawasaki in Minnesota. He could win nine races in a week in places like New Ulm and Pease, Minn. He promoted races in Cambridge, Minn. at the Isanti County Fairgrounds.

To pursue his passion of racing, while owning a barbershop business, he would close the shop at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and then race Saturday afternoons and on Sundays. On Mondays, he “had to heal.”

Arndt said, “Every time you mount a motorcycle you stare death in the face.”

Once, he was in the hospital for four days with a concussion and he has had his knees bent in the wrong direction a few times.

“Racing gets in your blood. It’s hard to stay away from racing. You stay sharp if you keep racing,” Arndt said.

In the 1970s, he would plow frozen lakes in the winter. He would set up the tires with studs and race quads and motorcycles on the ice. He would go cross country racing through the woods and swamps dressed like a hockey player with shin guards and a full coverage helmet.

Arndt scheduled up to 10 races in the winter between January and March.

He raced on the ice for nearly 30 years with his wife. Arndt and his wife, Marie, have been married for 29 years. They have two sons and four grandchildren.

In the 1970s, Arndt was on Dave Moore’s TV Show called “Moore on Sunday.” Arndt would strap a camera to his helmet and film motorcycle races for WCCO.

He still rides motorcycles, but he quit racing when he was 67. He is 74 years old now.

In 2005, Arndt appeared in a book written by Mariana Gosnell called “Ice: The Nature, the History, and the Uses of an Astonishing Substance” which discusses Arndt’s experience riding dirt bikes on ice.

His barbershop is adorned with trophies.

Barbershop hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.